1-on-1 with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

More
George Stephanopoulos interviews Governor Larry Hogan, R-Md., on "This Week."
7:05 | 04/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:05","description":"George Stephanopoulos interviews Governor Larry Hogan, R-Md., on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"70351674","title":"1-on-1 with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan","url":"/ThisWeek/video/maryland-governor-larry-hogan-70351674"}