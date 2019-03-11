Transcript for 1-on-1 with Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Mayor what did you joins us live from is bus in Iowa right now mayor thanks for joining us this morning. To erase. Not yet know look there is a tremendous amount of energy. Four a range of candidates who are extremely capable I'm proud to be part of the most diverse field I think ever in in democratic presidential politics and some formidable competition. But what I will say is there's amazing energy behind our campaign right now we're seeing it on the ground here in Iowa. We're seeing a pickup in a lot of places and I think voters are really narrowing down their choices and strategist getting to know us now there really making up their minds and we're getting. Tremendous response for my message of bold changes that we can also get together disliked talking has based on the idea. Sorry you're talking about these contrasts with a list were only get to Medicare for all which is a major contest of but I wouldn't look at the broader case what is the big difference between you analyst with war. I guess the biggest difference is I think we can deliver major meaningful bold change to move this country forward. In a way that galvanizes an American majority instead of polarizing our country further look. I'm running not just to defeat president from and is gonna take a lot to do that. But also to be the president that first day the sun comes up and Donald Trump. Is no longer in office we need a president who can pick up the pieces who can bring the country together and who who didn't do it while dealing with these major crises from. Climb it to an economy that isn't working for everybody that haven't taken a vacation during the impeachment process that's going to take a president who can be bold. And unifying and that's what I'm offering plus I'm offering a presidency where you can look at the White House and fill your blood pressure go down instead of up we have got to find a way to come together. And deliver bold solutions at the same time. You have seared in animals look worn and Bernice and his Medicare for all a proposal we did see you senators senator Warren detail her twenty trillion dollar proposal. On Friday and respond to some of the criticism from you and Vice President Biden let's take a look. Democrats. Are not gonna win. By repeating Republican talking points. And my dusting off. The points of view. I'll try it. Insurance companies. And the giant drug companies that don't want to see any change in the law my interview. Making the arguments Republicans and insurance companies is surcharge. Well the insurance companies are fighting my proposal because they don't want the competition. What is just not true. Is that hers is the only solution this my way or the highway idea that either you referred kicking everybody off their private plans in four years. Or your for business as usual it's just not true I'm proposing Medicare for all who want it now. We do that. That's the biggest change in American health care in fifty years the differences the way I would do it you get to keep your private plan if you want to I trust you to make that decision. He used to be for a broader Medicare Troy eating qualified it anyway. Is your main argument against Medicare for all know they can't get asked where that it won't work. But I think it could very well be the long run destination but I think there's got to be some humility in our policy here. Let's put this out there and see if it's really the best plan for everybody. I think it will be the best plan but I'm not willing to assume that it is the right plan for you out of Washington and order you to take it whether you want to or not. If it's the right planned and everybody will move to it until it is the single player Payer. And if it's not the right plan for everybody then we're going to be really glad we didn't kick some Americans off their private plans on thinking for example. But a lot of union members who fought negotiated for good plans they have today. Federal want to have to abandon those plans because Washington tells them. They must do that in four years or less it doesn't make sense and the most important thing is. We can get to universal health care coverage without putting America through all of that without. Kicking people off their private plans without disagreements to the tune of ten or fifteen trillion dollars over how much this is gonna cost which is equivalent to the entire GDP of the country. We have a plan that is affordable that is paid for. And that allows you to choose instead of Washington's center for you and it's the boldest thing we will done to American health care in half century. Senator Warren points to credible economist she says his support of president Obama's plan to say that the number she has do add up. Do you buy that she can pay for her plan without raising taxes on the middle class that's what she says. Well the math is certainly controversial again there are variations in the estimates in the trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars. And we don't have to go there in order to deliver health care to everybody my plan has a total cost over ten years. Of one point five trillion dollars it can be fully paid for with a combination. A rolling back the corporate trump tax cut rate cut. AM the savings were gonna get from allowing Medicare to negotiate. So it's paid for it works and it avoids these two major problems the math problem that I think economists server. Arguing over this weekend. And the problem with kicking Americans off their private plans and not everybody wants to go can you guarantee that a president Pete that a judge would not raise taxes on the middle class. Everything that we have proposed has been paid for and we have proposed no. Tax increase on the middle class we don't have to do it in order to deliver these health care solutions there is a lot of money on the table from. Loopholes in the corporate tax system from the wealthiest among us who could and should pay more. And we don't have to look to the middle class in order to solve these problems but it also means making sure that we make promises we can keep. It's one of the reasons one my vision on college affordability is different making sure that it's free for low and middle income students yes. But I don't think we have to pay all the way down to the last penny of tuition even for the children of millionaires and billionaires and by. Not going that far there's a saving so that we don't have to keep looking for other sources of taxes in order to pay for in order to make sure. That what we do is responsible we got to make promises we can actually keep. And we gotta be willing to. Raise the revenue in order to do it and in another thing is really important right now. It's a look at the debt and look at the deficits I know that's not fashionable in the Democratic Party but Republicans have made it clear when they take power. They don't actually care about the debt they blown up to one trillion dollar deficit. Right now which means that if Democrats don't get into the business of paying attention to that. Nobody will sit in my generation that's a real problem because I think these financial time bombs could very well go off in my lifetime. You say you say pay attention the death but if your plans are implemented the debt deficits continue to gulp as well want to. Figured you say pay attention of the debt and deficit that if all you're plans he put out there on the campaign trail are implemented debt and deficit is gonna go up as an. Know everything that we have proposed. Will be neutral to the budget or savings of the budget we can do that as long as we're willing to make a reasonable moves for corporate taxes and wealthy individuals. And make sure that we. Keep track of the promises that were making I'm not gonna make us. Twenty trillion dollar move on health care when we can do the same thing for a fraction of the cost you have the same thing on a lot of our other proposal. You that you have been rising in the polls patting yourself in the top tier but you're still lagging with African American voters. Continuing without them it how many convince black voters to give you shot. I think the way to win. Black voters or any voters is to deserved to win and did my message is of making sure that this is a country where we tear down systemic racism in all of its forms exiting that threatens. The entire republic the planet put forward the Douglas plan. Is as ambitious as the Marshall plan to rebuild Europe at this time right here at home and it's for the purpose of tearing down systemic racism and it's not. About any one piece alone we've got to look at all of society where this might as well be. Two countries for so many Americans we're gonna make sure that we're empowering black entrepreneurs that the federal government is doing its part purchasing to the tune of 25%. From businesses owned by people have been historically excluded we got to look at health. Homeownership. Criminal justice we needed twenty for sentry voting rights act. All of these things have to go together and we get a fantastic response whenever I share. The Douglas planned whether it's what black audiences are majority white audiences because it's the most comprehensive vision in the two point one a cycle but. My responsibility is to go out there and communicated so that nobody could be could have any questions about what it is I seek to do. That your your own focus here's a shot at for the New York Times lead to New York Times is it being gay. Is a barrier with a black voters in the New York Times poll we should also showed that 55%. Voters think it's harder to support you because your game what can you do about that if anything. I think the biggest question on any voters' minds when they're sizing us candidates up and thinking about how they're gonna vote is this. How will my life be different if your president verses one in your competitors. That's the question we've got to answer and when we have the best answer to that question I think a lot of prejudices and a lot of those other considerations. Fall away and it comes down to vision. And results. Finally president Chubb already turning to the general election had that at. In the World Series on Sunday night let's play that. President trump is changing Washington. Creating six million new jobs 500000. New manufacturing jobs coming illegal immigration in half. Obliterating nicest he's known mr. nice guy. Lot of democratic campaign veterans look at that Adams that is that is pretty effective how would you respond. Well it's trying to put a tough guy coating on a very weak individuals somebody who is manipulated by Turkey in to giving crisis. New lease on life. Somebody who can't seem to make a decision and stick to it and I'm ready to go toe to toe at this president. He wants to talk about the economy let's talk about that GM workers and other workers that he has sold out. He wants to talk about crisis let's talk about how. His terrible decision to betray our allies allowed crisis fighters to go free. This president has been a failure even on its own terms even by the promises that he made and I'm ready to have that but it. You're villages thanks for joining this morning. I certainly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.