-
Now Playing: Gretchen Whitmer gives Democratic response to SOTU
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor
-
Now Playing: Trump administration faces more questions on their handling of the coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: President Trump announces order of over 600 million hospital masks
-
Now Playing: North Carolina senator asks for ethics committee review over his stock sell-off
-
Now Playing: Democratic race quiets among coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Democratic election takes backseat to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Asian Americans face discrimination in the wake of the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: Politicians call for ethics Investigation over senators' sale of stocks
-
Now Playing: New York senator speaks on the state’s high number of coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: President Trump touts unproven drug as ‘game changer’
-
Now Playing: Trump closes southern border with Mexico to nonessential travel
-
Now Playing: How blood from recovered patients could slow the spread of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Trump on malaria drug for COVID-19: ‘I feel good about it’
-
Now Playing: Report suggests government knew pandemic preparedness was inadequate
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Makeshift hospitals, testing sites pop up across the country