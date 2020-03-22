Transcript for 1-on-1 with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Now to Michigan where there are at least 709. You just heard governor Murphy explain why he issued that stay at home order the governor of Illinois which isn't far from you missed on the same. Is something similar under consideration for Michigan. While we've been very aggressive I was one of the first to cancel school we moved form where it. Closing restaurants and bars pretty much of the same pieces my fellow governor Phil Murphy amp. And JB Pritzker and Mike DeWine Republican from Ohio us while we're continually analyze CNN determining what our next move as some sciele. The fact of the matter is we're gonna continue use it to see these numbers go up exponentially. The problem that we have right now is that we don't have enough test cats and I heard your conversation with the man from. We need tasks kits because that these numbers are are informative to it only to a certain extent. We know that Cole but nineteen is. Has impacted a lot more people than just those were being tacit and testing positive and that's why in order to make decisions we really need better data. We're all building the airplane as we fly here right now we're doing the past that we can't predict continue to be aggressive and were continually monitoring what the next move we can make as. But we need the federal government to get us those tests can't. We need PP's still was just saying. We need clear gap at directive and guidance from the federal government can frankly a patchwork strategy of each state. Doing what they can is there we're gonna do what if we have to but it would be -- seven national strategy. But but given all these urgent needs and the virus is spreading rapidly as we said Michigan is up to 790. Confirmed cases. Why not. Get ahead of this. While I am we have we have been very across. We are as I sat looking at and analyze saying. What is happening here in Michigan and for always going to be aggressive and make the best decisions based on the facts as we have them. Whip my team is meeting 24 Saipan. I trust me we are we are continuing. Trying to determine what we need to do to keep people safe and to keep our health care system from being overwhelmed. You said that you don't think they. Federal government did proper planning how much of the difference do you think the recent measures purchasing those N 95 masks. Will make. I mean there's some part we gotta have those masks I am working with companies to purchase masks as a as a State's. But I have and the federal government it really started focusing land when it became clear that the whole world was going to be confronting us. We would be in a stronger position right now and and that's an issue that. I'm not going to be labor cousin I've got to keep solving problems than and I would like the federal government to be a partner I can afford to have a fight with the White House but the fact of the matter is at some point we're gonna have to analyze were all the failures work we're have to make decisions that that based on what happened and what didn't happen. Lives will be lost because we were prepared. Our economy will struggle longer because we didn't need to seriously as early enough as a country and they're going to be consequences that Albright now. I got to solve problems and I need the federal government to. To help me. Make sure but I've got what we need for our Frontline providers in particular but also panel leaders for people that are gonna suffer what what do you think the situation Michigan will be two weeks him. It's happy. In North America at it was only twelve days ago that we had our first case and we've over a hundred over eighty people have I ever on eight people have died the numbers are. Growing so quickly it's hard to to saint. Solidly what we know at this moment. And we haven't intent. Detective Dave B kerik having Corbett nineteen. So the thought that this is only one segment of our population that is exposed are in danger is ridiculous. We have to all take this seriously and every one of us needs to do our part. Assume you are carrying coal bed nineteen and wash your hands practice social distancing stay at home if you're not. I'm absolutely needed to be outside of your home and he do bought side. Just keep that six foot distance from others we all have to player hurt to mitigate the spread and to Saber health care system. Good lessons for everyone governor wit -- thank you and thank you to governor Murphy as well.

