Transcript for 'There’s movement in the right direction' on an infrastructure deal: Buttigieg

travel surge on the road and in the air. Nearly 2 million people passing through TSA checkpoints Friday setting a new pandemic record. We'll talk to Pete buttigieg momentarily, but first let's check in with our correspondent Trevor Ault at Laguardia airport. Looks crowded there, Trevor. Reporter: It definitely is, Martha. America is certainly getting back on the move once again. 37 million people are estimated to be traveling this memorial day weekend, and we've already seen several pandemic travel records. On Friday, we saw a new record high for gasoline demand, and on Friday the TSA screened 2 million people. That is six times as many as we saw this time last year. In fact, some airlines say their domestic leisure travel numbers have already surpassed what they were in 2019. Today's indy 500 really drawing out the crowds after a year spent at home, but we have a little bit of a ways to go to complete the rebound. Those TSA screening numbers were down about 24% compared to 2019, but airlines are banking on a - busy summer. Now if you were among the many who traveled Thursday and Friday, you noticed some excessive slowdowns for traffic. Experts say the worst of it is over, and you'll probably have some added congestion as you make your way home. It is one of the symptoms, Martha, of America turning to normal. Martha? Thank you, Trevor. For more now let's bring in transportation secretary Pete buttigieg. Good morning, Mr. Secretary. Great to have you with us this morning. As we know, more than 37 million people were expected to travel this holiday weekend, more than double the number of travel this time last year. Certainly a good sign of where things stand on the pandemic, but airline schedules have been reduced dramatically for a lot of reasons. There have been layoffs and reductions, and you can't get a rental car. Were we fully prepared for this travel surge, and what has to happen going forward? Well, as secretary of transportation of course, I'm thrilled to see America getting back on the move. We're not back to normal yet, and we're not out of the woods yet as a country with this pandemic, but we're seeing such progress, and the real game changer has been the vaccine which is why we're continuing especially in the run up to ly 4th to urge Americans to get that vaccine if you haven't yet, and to check on loved ones and others you care about. As people return of course, we are coming out of one of the biggest shocks, perhaps the biggest shock that the modern American transportation system's ever seen in terms of demand schedules and things changing. The system is getting back into gear. One thing I want to emphasize is safety, of course, considers to be our top consideration, and a lot of Americans will be traveling for the first time. That also means for the first time in awhile, maybe in encountering flight crews and transportation members. Remember what they have been through, keep you safe, and make sure to show some appreciation and respect to everybody from, you know, a bus driver, operator to a flight attendant to a captain. Their jobs have been in doubt. They are here for your safety, and it's so important to show appreciation for the work that they're doing in this very, very busy holiday weekend. And Mr. Secretary, to that point, we're also seeing more violent encounters on plans over mask mandates. You mentioned the flight attendants and there have been violent altercations on board. Health experts have told us there's really no difference between an airplane or a restaurant or gym where vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks. Secretary mayorkas thinks those will stay in effect. Why not institute that same policy on airplanes? Well, some of the differences have to do with the physical space. Some of it have to do with it being a workplace. We're in some of these transit and travel situations people don't have a choice. The decisions will continue to be on the part of public health authorities and driven by public health considerations. Just remember that flight crews are doing their job. They're following regulations and they're there to keep you safe. It is absolutely unacceptable to ever mistreat a transportation worker, and of course, there is very serious fines and enforcement around that. It's a matter of safety, but it's also a matter of respect. As we're so thankful to get back to the skies, to get back on the road and get back to loved ones, let's make sure we are doing it in a way that we can all be proud of. Let's talk about the infrastructure. You have said you wanted to see major progress by memorial day, tomorrow. Republicans unveiled their $928 billion counterproposal this week. It calls for about $257 billion in spending, a $1.4 trillion gap from the president's plan. So is that major progress? Is there a deal to be had? Are there still wide differences? Well, there certainly has been major movement and a lot of good conversations. Look, we started out with a $2.2 trillion plus on the part of the president. Their numbers in terms of new spending were about a tenth of that. There's been a lot of movement. The president has put a counteroffer on the table that moved by half a trillion dollars. They seem to be embracing the idea that about a trillion is appropriate. There's movement in the right direction, but a lot of concerns. Certainly have some concerns about some things that are not in their counteroffer that are really important in terms of speaking to the climate imperative and the climate consequences of our transportation decisions, what we need to do around transit, as well as things around, you know, taking care of veteran hospital infrastructure, and things we believe we need to do right now. Between now and when congress comes back on June 7th, this is not going to be a break for these conversations. The conversations will continue with the president, with members of congress, and we were made very hopeful that we can get to a good place. As the president says, inaction is not an option, and we really are facing some serious time pressure as we look to that week following this week when congress is going to be back in D.C. "The Washington post" just reporting this morning that Republican senators who met with president Biden feel they may have landed on a compromise of $1 trillion over eight years, spread out, and that it could include existing spending plans. Is this a possibility? Is this a possible compromise? Well, again, the devil is often in the details. I know when we talk about existing spending plans, we want to make a couple of things clear. One, we need to make investments over and above what would have happened anyway. This is a moment for a generational investment in American infrastructure. Otherwise, we would be going to all this trouble, having all these conversations and doing all this work just to stay in 13th place as a country. I don't think that's what the president wants, and I hope that's not what the congressional leaders want either. Now the other issue is this idea that we're hearing about taking money out of what was already committed in terms of the covid relief dollars, and, you know, right now we're seeing -- bipartisan organizations of mayors, counties cities who are really up in arms about this because they're using those resources of course, in very important ways. Remember, the rescue dollars. Those went out to cities, to states, to businesses and hospitals, for schools. We don't have to spend those same dollars twice. Let's keep our commitments. Let's also make sure we come together in good faith to find revenue that's going to pay for these plans, which by the way the president has. He's put forward a way to do this that doesn't touch. Middle class by having fair corporate tax rates and we continue to be interested in what might come forward in other ideas, and I haven't seen one at least in my view as responsible as what the president has put forward. Thank you very much. Sounds like you have a lot of work to do. Thanks for joining us this morning, Mr. Secretary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.