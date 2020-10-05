Neel Kashkari and Liz Ann Sonders on the economy amid coronavirus

More
Neel Kashkari and Liz Ann Sonders appear on "This Week."
5:58 | 05/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Neel Kashkari and Liz Ann Sonders on the economy amid coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:58","description":"Neel Kashkari and Liz Ann Sonders appear on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"70603954","title":"Neel Kashkari and Liz Ann Sonders on the economy amid coronavirus","url":"/ThisWeek/video/neel-kashkari-liz-ann-sonders-economy-amid-coronavirus-70603954"}