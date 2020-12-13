Transcript for 'Both parties have a real lot of soul searching out of this election': Rahm Emanuel

I am so disappointed in them no judg/ court of the united has had the courage to allow it to be heard. Didn't say, we don't have standings.e1 they're saying essentially that i the president of the united States and Texas and these other states, great states, they don'tm have standing. President trump reacting to T( the supreme court Friday, shutting down an attempt by fw3 his Republican alliese1 to overturn Joe Biden's victory. The latest in a string of legal losses for the president, and it comes as the electoral college votes for president tomorrow. One more step toward Joe Biden's inauguration in january.e1lq0uo cf1 for more, let's bring in our powerhouse players, ABC news contributors Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel. Welcome, gentlemen, and Chris, I'm going to start with you. You have said numerous times the president should just end his quest to overturn the election results, but he continues to dispute it with 60% of Republicans in Tse supporting that Texas case. What's your message to the republicans?t(r Well, listen. The legal theory put forward by his legal team and by the president is an absurdity, and the reason why the supreme court didn't take it is because it's an absurd idea to think that anyok state or any number of states no matter how good they are, can challenge another state's right to run the election as they see t(e1 fit, and also, there's no evidence. As I have been saying since election night, show us the evidence. What's gotten even worse though, Martha, I think is the attacks e1 by the president on good, hardworking, decent Republican governors, and you've seen his attitude towards these folks change, and let's think about why. You know, back in September, he okt( said about Doug Ducey, Doug is tough. Doug is strong, he's a good governor. The Arizona goverx/t. The summer, you know, that Brian is a capable man. He knows what he's doing, and he's done a very good job as governor. Now after the election is over and he lost Arizona and Georgia, he says they're rhinos that are rking harder against him.i he's calling them corrupt, and also telling people things that aren't true, you know. So Chris, what happened Toure -- to your party? And about signature verification -- Martha, listen. People have to stand up and say these things. The facts are in Georgia, and people should know this, signature verification which the president continues to tweet about, has been done twice in this election. It was done when the application for a mail-in ballot was sent 0l in, and it was done when that sent in, and governor Kemp has e1 said this, the lieutenant governor has said it, the secretary of state has said it, and, you know, the reason the supreme court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage. It's for thereason ." Every court has thrown this out. It's a lack of evidence, and the lack of any theory that makes any type of sense. The worst part is attacking fn&o these guys, guys like Brian Kemp, Doug Ducey and others who are following the constitution and executing the oath that they took.e1 New Jersey governor tweeted that speaker Pelosi should refuse to seat the house Republicans who signed onto the xas suit.xd do you agree? Well, look. I think the telling sign there, xdok Martha, is 100% that speaker Pelosi hasn't actually responded to that.e1lpw6 while bill parscale's fundamentalsion their loyalty and a sense of what the oath is, is a legitimate question, I think there's a bigger challenge here, and I free with Chris on this basic point. You have a fundamental problem in the Republican part the energy and I'm trying to remove all of trump's mechanics R than him. He energizes it, but there's a e1 core disbelief in democratic process, in democratic institutions with many, many Republicans. Way more than just a loud minority. This has now become a major which is frightening. You have two generals who are e1t(e1 e1 you have attorney generals who are responsible for upholding the law with not just a % fundamentally don't believe in the results and legitimacy that come from an election, but I also would think to us as Democrats, I wouldhat we also have a challenge. While the Republicans don't believe in the democratic 4pprocess and institution, and that is real. Threatening, in this election outside of basically a transactional decision to support Joe Biden to get ridx Donald Trump, Democrats did not do well with the rest of the ballot. We have a fundamental reflection point to look in the mirror and say, why in the worst public health crisis, the worst ic area since the depression, worst public health in 100 years, that everywhere else and T/m est of the ballot M which should have been a transformational election, became a transactional election e1 to get rid of Donald Trump. Both parties lot of soul searching. If we're going to answer the question to the United States because we are as a crossroads as a country. And I think that, if youat it fundamental h(arties w3 are talking to very angry people that don't feel -- and I think this is legitimate -- either seen, heard or listened to, and that is a fundamental difference to where we were in the last 60 years since World War II, both parties talked to a core grk" in the middle that believed in america.5a the energies in both parties now are being driven by people who don't believe that eo)q) The economic or political system is giving them leg of that process, and are asking in, and Joe Biden's task is now to heal the country not only from a economic crisis, b?je Chris, you to jump in on that, and you talk a lot e1 about what Donald Trump has done, and things he has said, but really address this larger issue that Rahm talks about.lp Well, listen. I think that Rahm is e1k fundamentally correct about his analysis of the election. You know, and this im@hy I think the Republican party will move on and move on briskly after the inauguration because there's a lot of good things to move on from, you know, picked 0l up 14 seats in the house. Appears I think to only lose one seat in the senate ultimately and keep control. Flip the only governorship that was flipped on election night, except for the veryr=zf the ticket, the Republican party had a great night on election night. Now I'll say to you. I was disappointed that the president lost, and I understand the disappointment in the party lp among some people for losing R that election, but we need to face the facts.e1 elections have consequences. In the same way Democrats were horribly disappointed by Donald over Hillary Clinton in what was actually a closer election than this one from a popular vote perspective, and the same margin from an electoral college perspective, Republicans now need to say, thank you, Mr. F president for your service. Thank you for the good things you did while you weree1 in off@ need to move on to make sure that we're stating Republican principles that matter to people in this country, which by the way, Martha, they supported in very largelp mbers, and I think Rahm's right. That's the fundamental problem for Democrats, and the fundamental challenge to Republicans is to move on. Move on. I want Rahm to have the last word, and to that the ok polls this week on whether Americans think Biden's win was legitimate, 34% of registered voters think it was e1 illegitimate, but they don't trust -- they don't trust the election results. So how does Biden deal with that?[ w3r we have about 30 seconds. I think there's a multiple way.e1 one, show that the government e1 and he can attack the vaccine. Two, come up with economic e1 policies that create more winners in the economy right now because the last 20 years, we created more losers and very fewe1 winners and then third, this goes to culture.jf and this gets to the larger point which on both parties, the energy -- not the majority, but e1 the energy right now is being e1 driven by people who feel they are not seen, they are not heard, they are not listened to,e1e1 and they are not represented, and part of what I think Joe's appeal is going to be, and I think his strength is, is the fact that through his decency, he understands the core decency of America, and if he can bring that out from Americans, he can once again create a belief in remember, everything Putin's tried to do is divide Americans not only among themselves, but from their government, and right now we're seeing the ramifications of that, and I do think that as the system sees trump leave, we have an opportunity to get back to the core belief in strengthening America. Thanks very much for that, Rahm, and Chris, we'll see you again very soon. Have a great weekend.

