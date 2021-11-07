Transcript for 'There shouldn't be a partisan divide' on vaccinations: Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Let's bring in governor Hutchinson right now. Governor Hutchinson, thanks for joining us again this morning. Your state appears to be in a surge of the virus. Three days in a row this week over 1,000 new cases. Hospitalizations are rising. What can you do to turn this around? One of the things you see from the data is that early on in the pandemic the average age of hospitalizations was 64. That has dropped ten years down to 54. The reason is the elderly population got vaccinated. They're reducing the numbers going to the hospital. It's the age group between 30 and 54 that is coming ill, that has not become vaccinated. Not good vaccination rates. So that hospitalization rate has increased. What do we do about it? We're working very hard to go to that population through the employers, through trusted advisers such as the clinics, making sure they have the information and overcoming the hesitancy or the simply we're putting it off approach. I've started community conversations, going to cities. I'll be in six cities next week in Arkansas talking about what are the concerns, what are the community ideas as to how we can do this better in terms of increasing that population and their vaccination rate. You're a Republican. How do you explain this partisan divide on vaccinations? You know, there shouldn't be a partisan divide first of all. Clearly conservative is more hesitant about government authority. That's just the nature of it. In the southern states and some rural states you have that more conservative approach, skepticism about government. We have to answer it like we have all through history that you overcome skepticism and mistrust by truth. You overcome resistance and obstinance by saying it's important for our community, it's important for the health of our state and nation. I think that's simply the nature of different views of government. We have to overcome that mistrust because it -- Republicans, Democrats, we all suffer the same consequence if the delta variant hits us and we're not vaccinated. Here's how president Biden addressed it this week. Let's take a look. We need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, oftentimes door to door, literally knocking on doors, to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus. He made it clear that he didn't mean having federal officials going door to door. There is a federal outreach effort. Are you going to be cooperating with that? How do you respond to some of your fellow governors who say they don't want the federal government a part of this? Well, wherever we have a low vaccination rate we want all the help we can in order to accomplish a mutual goal and increasing vaccinations. Long before president Biden said that, we have community organizations that's helping us. We have churches going into homes. We have people that go in to those that are bedridden so they can have access to the vaccine. There's nothing dramatic about what the president said in itself. No one wants an agent knocking on a door. We want those that do not have access otherwise to make sure they know about it and have the information. Not everybody goes on the internet. Not everybody has that access. How do you get information to them? We want to have our churches involved. We want our communities, organizations -- if it means going into a community door by door and letting them know of this, then that's okay. The situation in your state is so tough right now. The top medical officer at the university of Arkansas said people need to keep masking up right now. You recently signed legislation banning local mask mandates. Should that be delayed? No, it should not. First of all, the CDC has it right. I hope they don't change that guidance. I hope it's not necessary to change that guidance. If you're vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask. I think if we started requiring mask wearing of those vaccinated, particularly -- well, anywhere, indoors or outdoors, that's a disincentive to get vaccinated. We want people to be rewarded and saying your life is going to be more normal, you're going to be protected. To telpeople who have been vaccinated you need to wear a mask is the wrong program. It's not going to be helpful to get people vaccinated. What about schools? How are you going to handle masks in schools this fall? Well, we're not going to have masks in schools. We had in-classroom school last year. We'll have it even better this year. Right now 12 plus can be vaccinated. The solutions are clear. To be safe in the schools get vaccinated. Those 12 and under that don't have that same access, you've got to be even more careful. Even though the risks are less, that's an incentive for parents to protect those children to make sure they have a safe environment in their home and community by increasing the vaccination rate for everybody around them. They can have a successful year as well. Governor Hutchinson, thanks for joining us. Thank you. Great to be with you, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.