Transcript for 'We have a plan that is affordable...paid for': Buttigieg on his health care plan

raised for charity. When we come back. At the circuit of the Americas track check your local listings for that. Today on ABC and the ESPN app. A lot of runners raising money for charity. One of those the team V funds going towards cancer research. Some as young as 19 have already raised more than $330,000 this year alone. The Jimmy V foundation, don't ever give up. In total more than 124r official charities. Take a look there at the men's wheel chair race and they are in central park and it's new York and we have a traffic jam. Imagine that. This epitomizes cat and mouse. Theye up there joking building up to that big sprint over the last couple hundred yards. David we're in third place. In London last year, beat both Romanchuk in the British cup. You've got Daniel, Marcel the silver bullet behind him. We're in third. And then pike in fourth place. I think the course record is probably gone by the wayside and now it is full-on strategy and it won't get to speed until the very, very end of this thing. And we are coming very close as they're in central park and making their way. Who out of the bunch has the best finishing closing speed? It's David wasn't 40 years old I would say we're. But this is a new era now and we're moving into the Romanchuk era. Kind of like jogging around the 10,000 meters in the last three laps and allowing the leader to have two or three -- He's been out front leading breaking the wind but also an advantage having the positioning being out front you get to maneuver yourself first and foremost getting around another athlete is much trickier. About 600 yards to go. Gradually winding it up here. They say old horses know the way even though the young ones run fast. I've been -- Their arms flying now. Last year became the first American ever to win the new York City marathon and the youngest. He can be neither of those again but he can be the defending champ as they come through central park, fans lined up and cheering. It is Romanchuk and they are not going to get by him. I can attest this last little nub of a hill is a killer and I'm sure their arms are screaming right now. There is pain here but there is going to be joy for Daniel as he repeats as the New York City marathon. Just ahead of Marcel, one more time, we're and then pike across the line. Daniel Romanchuk for the second straight year is the champion. And as you see there the camaraderie of a race well run by both athletes. Why is it they think the script would change? Why give him that couple of meters coming up the last 150 yards or so? The turnover was spectacular. He has such long arms. A split second longer than the others gives you the acceleration. So he kind of slow-played for a little bit, kept them there behind and at no point could they get around and pass him. What a streak this youngster has won in Chicago. One of these university of Illinois athletes. That's sort of a home game. Then won in New York City, second in Tokyo to start the year but then won Boston, London, repeats here at new York City. Now we go back to the elite fields of racing on the left des, alone, des is frisk parkway out here. She's got a ten-second lead. Des has been talking about that she's back half of her career and I think she's willing to take a lot more chances as she gets near the end. She won Boston. She feels she has this freedom. Dream big dreams, go for it. She has a ten-second lead. The course record for American women is set by Kiera back in 2008 of 2:25:53. I think des is going to get that today. Whether she wins or not will be determined over a lot more running here. The real running doesn't come until the first half. So she is currently nlt in the lead. This is her third. Itself sixes a year ago, fixth back in 2014. So she has yet to hit the podium but could today. Take a look at the leaderboard with the men. There is ca Tada out front and ward said he likes his conditioning, he likes the makeup of this field and feels like this is a place for him to make a podium strike in a major. Kit adda keeps coming, look like he wants to go harder. Clear indicate, there's no wind, no side winds or head winds that were bothering people. Pretty generous. But kit ata said the conditions are good, if -- if conditions are good he does want to go for that course record. I wish somebody would help me because he's having to do a lot of the work. They haven't been racing for half an hour yet. I like where ward is, nice and tucked in, drafting. He's a cerebral runner, he's so smart. If I were in this race I would be following ward. He just executes nicely, always has a great race. Kidd ata last year second by two seconds. Not sure if now is the time to make up those two seconds. But while you're out there and it feels good. Then camera, biding his time. If you're going -- that's not happening on this course any time. They went through 5 K clearly at 10 K soon. Actually, the Brits making debut off the back of this pack. I guess he's running smart. You don't want to go to the -- In his debut it's overwhelming and scary that you play it safe for sure. Back to the starting line. The second wave of runners. Between the ferries and buses, thee guys have been waiting a long time to get their New York now comes their moment and they get to go. The beauty is when they redo each wave it's the same thing. The same fan favor with the confetti Canons and New York New York by senate ra. It is goose bump city when this you don't have any relatives in the second wave? No, I don't. I read a cool stat. In 2018, the average finish time was four hours and 37 I find I find that great running. I find everybody that makes it to the end very impressive. Almost 53,000 runners and each one has a great story for why they're out here and why it's important when they finish here at the New York City marathon. Manuela schar is in the park and she is rolling towards a third straight championship here in New York. We are back here the 49th

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.