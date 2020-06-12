Transcript for 'My prayers will be answered' if COVID-19 relief passes: Durbin

this morning. Thank you very much. Let's bring in dick Durbin. Thank you for joining us this morning. First, your reaction, and , you know, senator Braun is not alone among your republic colleagues in the senate. They refuse to accept the results of this election. What do you make of it? George, I have very strong feelings about that. I'm going to say the following. Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as the next president of the United States on January 20th. In the remaining days we're going to be in session in Washington. I hope we don't get embroiled in that debate further. I want us to focus on what we're trying to achieve with this covid relief package. This is our last chance before Christmas and the end of the year to bring relief to families across amerithe midst of a public health crisis. It's time to put the partisan labels aside. I appreciate that. I want to ask you about that, but if your colleagues simply can't even accept the results of the election, how can you expect good faith efforts in other areas? I'll tell Y I expect it, because there's ten united States senators and I am one of them who have been meeting hour after hour after hour, day after day after day, conference calls and the like, putting together a package with members of the house. That really is a positive step forward. It really is the best of the United States congress in a moment we want to be showing the to respond to this crisis that we face. I want to focus on that, on a bipartisan effort. I know there are plenty of things that divide us. Let's bring us together as a nation and as a congress to get this job done. The package that's worked on is about $900 billion right now. Do you expect it to get passed this week? Well, my -- my prayers will be answered if it does, but we've got a few remaining issues. I think we can work them out, and if we can and bring this forward, I just hope that senator Mcconnell will let us bring this matter to the floor as quickly as possible. We lot of work to do and a few days to do it. Any doubt that he will? I don't know the answer to that yet. He's expressed some interest, positive feeling toward the effort. I hope he feels that way when he gets a chance to read it in detail. There have been five Republican senators working night and day, and five democratic senators as well. It's really a superhuman effort on our part to help the American people as quickly as possible. Think of the millions of people who are going to lose -- 12 million will lose their unemployment insurance the day after Christmas. Think of the businesses that are trying to decide now, and with heartbreaking moments whether or not they can continue. Think about the vaccination ics with the money we serve in this bill. We want to make sure this vaccine is on the road and vaccinating people all across America as quickly as possible. These are really life and death issues. We've got to address those quickly. The compromise is now on stimulus checks and that has caused Bernie Sanders and others to oppose the compromise calling it wrong morally and wrong economically. What do you say to your colleague Sanders? We had a limit of us given to $900 B. It's a range. For the next three or four months. The program that you talked about, the $1,200 check, it cost we believe nationally $300 billion to give you an idea. The Democrats have always wanted a larger number, but we were told we couldn't get anything through the Republicans except a $900 billion level. So we worked to that number. If there is more money available, certainly, I would want to see more help to the families across America. President trump was supporting bigger bills earlier in the process before the election. Was it a mistake not to accept that then? Well, you know, it was different. If you listened to the Republican explanation of it now, they say many things that were promised by the president were before the election, and now we the sub reality after the election. Whatever the political reasoning, put it behind us, whether it's good for Democrats or Republicans, we all want to be in this together. The American people would be heartened this holiday season after what we have been through to see that kind of bipartisan effort coming out of congress. If you pass this bill now, might it make it more difficult to pass more broad relief once President-Elect Joe Biden takes office? I don't think it will make it more difficult at all. We finish these three or four months, and we'll be into the vaccinations and I hope have a much better view of where we're going with this national pandemic, but we may need more. We may need more on the logistics of the vaccine to get it out and administered across the United States. I think the American people will respond and congress will follow and come up with a bipartisan response that's needed for this nation. That could depend on what happens in the Georgia senate runoff. What will it mean for the Biden administration? It's going to be an interesting thing. The senate would be 52 to 48, and Republican has to be one that is dedicated to working with the new president. I hope they will. I'm hopeful they will, but I can't say for certain that they will. There have been so many political things, and if Joe Biden succeeds, and I want him to, then America will succeed. Thank you for your time this morning.

