Transcript for Redemption through politics

56 years ago this week president Lyndon Johnson signed into law the landmark voting rights act of 1965. He called it a triumph for freedom as huge as any victory that's ever been won on any battlefield. Today the promise of that law is under intense political debate. As Devin Dwyer reports an historical election in Washington, D.C. Is charting a new course for voting rights and racial justice. Can anybody in this circle relate to loss of freedom? Reporter: After 27 years behind bars Joel Caston is seeking redemption through politics. Not only can we vote, we can also run for office. Reporter: The 44-year-old felon convicted of murder as a teenager became d.c.'s elected public servant winning a ground breaking campaign for neighborhood commissioner. It sounds great to have an official title. I must admit that. What it feels like is now I have to deliver. Reporter: His constituents are fellow inmates in D.C. Jl, all casting ballots in a local election pushing the voting rights and racial justice. D.C. Joined Maine and Vermont as the only places in America that prisoners can vote. When I checked that box and he won and this is the person I voted for, it reaffirmed I'm a member of society. Reporter: Less than 1% of the nation's incarcerated residents has the right to cast a ballot from behind bars. Setting the U.S. Behind than my other countries. In most places you don't lose your humanity, your social rights, political rights when you're incarcerated. Reporter: Georgetown professor mark Howard says it's also an issue of racial injustice. Ultimately this is about human beings with the right to express themselves. I think that voting is a really fundamental right they should have. Reporter: Reporter: Joel Caston now the first incarcerated American elected into office voted in by peers. How can you represent a group of people, a community, when you're cut off from a big segment of that community? At lot of meetings have taken place over zoom. As a commissioner, I have access to a computer. You oversee a lot of things, can you advocate for public safety from here? I can. I believe my story is giving a lens to an individual who may not have considered this as being a viable option. Reporter: Enfranchisement of felons remains highly controversial. It's called punishment, punishment for their crime. Reporter: Many Republicans opposed house Democrats sweeping reform bill in part because it would have restored the vote to millions of ex felons. 21 states return voting rights after release. 16 states withhold the vote through periods of probation and parole. 11 more suspend the vote indefinitely for some crimes. Oftentimes we would cast off individuals who are inside incarcerated spaces and think he or she does not have value. I believe that my story demonstrates that, yes, we have value. Reporter: The family of the victim in Joel Caston case has given its full endorsement in a statement saying we believe in forgiveness and hope Joel will do good work in the community. His constituents told us he's already inspiring them to be better citizens. I would like Joel to continue to make the impossible possible. It helps young men to become better people. And break the back of this pipeline feeding our young black kids to the system. He's inspired that we're more than inmates. We're fathers, sons, brothers and politicians. Thank you, Joel. Thank you to Devin Dwyer for that amazing story of redemption.

