Transcript for 1-on-1 with Rep. Ilhan Omar

And we are joined now from Minneapolis by congress on mill on Omar congresswoman thank you for joining us this morning. I know you've been in the community day and night for the last six days and urging people to stay home after the curfew. Did the National Guard get things under control last night. I think classmate the community bid feel. It's safe to know that bear will not be a burning. There are businesses. And their Holmes. We were obviously the world need to and feeling Tara is about that prospect. But there really was all sold. Many people who told us to demonstrate. And not abide by the curfew. Who felt like the also were terrorized by the presence of paying X by the presidents of the National Guard. And a militarized police and so for us it's what we are trying to reduce try to figure out. Something between extreme aggression. And and and and wiese says to figure out how did not get our city burned out and it's it's a challenge and as you said George are our country is. In pain. People can forget that image. Move George. Floyd had being the life choked out of hand by a police officer. Who was supposed to protect and serve art community. But this also is a reminder. That we are lending. In. In in a country that has. Truly for a long time brutalize. African Americans from an sleeve though need to lynching to Jim Crow. I'm to mass incarceration. And now to police brutality. And in Minneapolis we have one of the worst racial disparities. People are also understanding that there has been sent via social and economic nickel lack. In in our communities and so we have real work to do. To heal can begin to rebuild. And to figure out a system that works for all of us. From the start of these protests you spoken out against the violence that you've also said we can't ask her community to be peaceful. If we continue not to deliver justice. One officer has been charged in your view what most know what more must be done to deliver justice here. So many a times in in minute in Minneapolis. And across this nation and we find ourselves. In this position time and time again. When. Police brutality takes police often times. If Jeff this is not denying that it is delayed. And what people are looking for is for jobs justice to take place in regards to the charge just. For the officer that took. The lies of George Floyd. They also want to see charges for the other officer is who stood by I really watching this life. Being taken. But all sold. We need that nationwide. Reforms. We also need to meek shall our. That the kind of investment that we are making in our communities. As well one. What we are seeing that unrest we're seeing in our nascent isn't just because of for the life that was taken it's also because so many people have experienced best. So many people have experienced injustices with in our system so many people know the social and economic in the black. We are living in a country that hasn't to a tiered justice system. And people are tired of B and people are sick and tired of being sick and tired and we need to really. A step back. And seeing ourselves. Where do we actual being goal from here. And that can't just be getting justice. For George Floyd in needs to be bigger than not. How do you explain how so many of the protests across the country exploded into violence. Over the last several days you've seen president trump he's been blaming unit he says I'm far left hugs and and hockey fox. There are other. This of the marriage Saint Paul suggested there have been outside investigators from the far right what what information do you have of who was joining. These protests that it started out as peaceful. And so not just here in the United States but across the content across the world when we see. I'm rest take place it is often and bitten the people saying they have had enough. Act and they want to bald and systematic change to take place so that they can feel like their voices are heard. This is what happens when people are tired. Just marching every single day just have. They're their humanity being recognized. And what we also know to be neutral not just here but. Across the well. Is that there are people who exploiting the that pain that communities are feeling and ignite violence. In Minneapolis. We have marched on the of protests that we have Oregon ninth. And when we see people setting our buildings and our businesses. A blaze. We know rules are not people wore our interest in a in the protecting black lives. Big night say they care about black lives but they're not interested in. Protecting black lives because when you set a phi air you with little risk of the community that you're seeing you're standing up for. You faced threats inspired by president trump in the past. Would you like to hear from him now. The mayor of Washington DC to Suisham the address the nation and aunt and in in her remarks. She talked about how there was a kind of leadership that could've been displayed. By a I'm Donald Trump. And that leadership. Has not been displayed and now me she said we look. To one another hour for that leadership. Many people in in our communities. Are moving on and deciding. That they themselves are going to show up as leaders and they are going to push for the kind of systematic change that we need they are going to ask. For people to work. Together to rebuild our our communities they aren't going to be vigilant and make sure that they are protecting one or not are. This president. Has has failed the a and that there really. Understanding. The kind of pain and anguish. Many of his citizens are are feeling. When you have a president. Who. It really is glorifying violence who stalking about. That kind of vicious dogs. And and weapons that could be unleashed on on citizen's. It is quite appalling and disturbing we condemn the other nations when their presidents meek those kind of state statements when there is. And rest in in their countries and we have to condemn our president and the highest. Sort of condemn nation. Commission on where thank you for your time this morning. Thinking.

