Nearly a year after George Floyd's horrifying final moments shook this country to its core a Minneapolis jury delivered justice. He guilty verdict for Derek Shelton was unequivocal. But is deadly shootings continue to raise questions about American policing calls for reform are accelerating. In our new ABC news Washington Post poll 60% of Americans say the country should do more to hold police accountable for the mystery and a black people. 42% say the president is doing too little to reform policing practices. Both president Biden and Republican senator Tim Scott expected to focus on the issue when they address the nation this week. And our first guest the top house Democrat charged the negotiating police reform commercial and Karen bass welcome to this week thanks for joining us this morning. Thank you how to begin with your reaction to this Garrick Shelvin verdict how significant a change does it represented. Well ha I was definitely relieved I was relieved wouldn't happen and it was guilty on all counts. I do have to say though that now we have to see what the verdict it and we need the verdict to be at the maximum level. Because when we have seen the occasional guilty verdict. It is rare followed by the maximum sentence and considering the egregious nature of the torturing to death of George Floyd. A maximum sentence I think is absolutely need it. Let's settle the issue of reform as I said our poll shows a solid majority for police reform. The legislation you've been working I wouldn't see many changes including a ban on Cho colds no knock warrants and racial profiling by law enforcement. Where negotiations stand this morning. Well first of all we've been having informal conversations what with one of the caucuses. In the house called the problem solvers which is a bipartisan caucus. Along with us senators Scott and senator Booker. And so I believe that we can get there I absolutely do what's most important is that we come up with ways to hold police officers accountable. So we will stop seeing these videos so ending qualified immunity. Increasing the the standard that is needed to prosecute an officer so we won't see so many times went. We know that a person has been killed brutalized. And then we find that they're not even prosecuted. And that's because the standard to prosecute officers is so high. We also learned to raise those. I'm sorry to sit on the biggest sticking points in negotiations though right now senator Tim Scott who is leading the Republican side and negotiations says lowering that standard for prosecutions. Is not on the table. Well you know we still have to talk about it. Often times people say there are red lines I won't cross on the men in negotiations. We find the pathway forward. And I'm hoping that we will be able to do that but it's also about raising the standard. Of policing in the United States we have 181000 police department and no national standards which is why you seek some practices legal. In some areas and illegal and other areas and so I think that that is critical and then aside from that wind we do get the bill on president Biden's desk. There will still be much more that needs to be done. We really do need to look at policing in America in so we know that officers are trained to shoot to kill. But may be much more emphasis could be placed on. One ice some incidences result in people being killed may be there were other ways to respond and other than fire. Some of the critics are saying you can't just invest in policing can't just focus on police reform you have to invest in the entire communities. Oh I absolutely. Agree with that. And as a matter of fact what we have done over the years is we have divested from communities we've cut health care we cut social services. And then when their problems that result. We expect the police to pick of the peace who soaked. One of the most glaring examples is with mental illness in our country. We don't treat mental illness properly and then people people being people get. Go into a crisis. You wind up calling the police than the individual gets killed. Why do we do that why do we incarcerate people who are mentally ill why don't we treat them provide them health care and services up front. So they don't be cheery into a crisis so I hate it when I said much more needs to be gunned. That is absolutely an example of it we need to look at communities as a whole in one of the things that the bill does. Is provide resource with the commuting to reach into their vision public safety what do communities need in order to be safe. So I think much is needed to be done. I think the George Floyd justice and policing act. Moves us a step forward after its past by president after it's signed by president Biden we need to get started on all of the other issues that need to be dealt. President Biden addressing congress and the country on Wednesday what do you hope to hear from them. Well I hope that he lifts up the issue again. And that he talks about the urgency of doing something right now and I think that will provide encouragement for us to move the ball follow. You're a member of congress from California. Hey looks like a recall is going to happen on governor Newsom this fall in Keylon Jenner. Announcer canister for governor on Friday. You remember the democratic governor Gray Davis was recalled in 2003 Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor. Way to history's gonna repeat itself. Well I absolutely hope not mean that recalls shouldn't have happened and this recalls shouldn't happen if you're in a recall a governor. It's because the person has committed a crime this corrupt there have to be a reason you're mad at him. Because he enforced. Public health guidelines to keep the state faith. I think that's ridiculous and also considering all of the anti trans legislation. Around the country that Republicans have put forward. I have a hard time imagining that Republicans are gonna vote for a trans a Republican. Trans candidate for for governor so this is completely unnecessary it's a waste of taxpayers' money. We're gonna wind up having to spend millions of dollars. For an election in November when another election is going to be held just a few months later those people are mad with the governor. He is up for reelection next year that's where their focus should be not on a recall. You think her candidacy is Wheeler stuck. I'm sure. I'm really nuts York. Whatever it is though you know she is getting a lot of publicity may be that's helpful but it's certainly not helpful to the state of California. We've been doing well we have a lot more to do there in terms of getting a hold of the virus. And opening up the economy the economy is gonna open up again and a few weeks. That really needs to be our focus. I think that it is completely unnecessary and inappropriate but the governor has to spend time now fighting the recall. Congress would pass thanks rush your time this morning. Thank you.

