-
Now Playing: Trump is 'clearly trying to navigate a fine line': GOP lawmaker on Iran
-
Now Playing: Ukraine call 'wasn't about the 2020 election': Rep. Steve Scalise
-
Now Playing: Democratic presidential field shakeup, blue surge in several state elections
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Rep. Mac Thornberry
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Rep. Jackie Speier
-
Now Playing: Democratic presidential candidates speak out on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Republicans call for Joe Biden’s son to testify as public impeachment hearings begin
-
Now Playing: Over 500 troops to remain in Syria: Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley
-
Now Playing: Trump insists he's not concerned about testimony of 2 White House officials
-
Now Playing: Buttigieg, Biden respond to Bloomberg possibly getting into the race
-
Now Playing: John Bolton’s lawyer says client has ‘relevant’ information on Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone trial
-
Now Playing: Trump remarks on Michael Bloomberg entering presidential race
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts public impeachment hearings: 'This is a hoax'
-
Now Playing: House Democrats release two more transcripts; Bloomberg eyeing 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Anonymous White House official set to release bombshell book on Trump presidency
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg eyes entering 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Impeachment investigators release two more transcripts
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks at 'Black Voices for Trump' launch