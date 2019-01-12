Transcript for 1-on-1 with Rep. Val Demings

Joining me now is democratic congresswoman bound down things she serves on both the house intelligence and judiciary committees overseeing the impeachment hearings. And congresswoman we know the intelligence committee will send its impeachment report to the Judiciary Committee bury shortly. Do you expect firm recommendations and will all the supporting evidence be include. Well good morning and I do believe that all evidence certainly will be included and that report so. The Judiciary Committee can make the necessary decisions that they need to as you know this week we will begin the very critical process. Of hearing from constitutional experts to really. Lay out the ground for impeachment. The president so as we'd from the intelligence community turned over committee turned over that report. Two judiciary we still have. A lot of work to do. And we know the witnesses for Wednesday's hearing will be legal experts on impeachment any sense of how many future hearings your committee will hold. And you expect any fat witnesses to be called. Or recalled from the intelligence committee's proceedings. Well we have not really made the decision on future hearings are future. Witnesses Jad I think our main focus right now is to have the president. And his counsel. Who you know are given the same privileges as President Nixon and President Clinton had to participate and engage in this impeachment process. Even to the point of if we have any executive sessions are on the Judiciary Committee there invited to participate so we're certainly hoping. That the president. His counsel will take advantage of that opportunity. If he has not done anything wrong we're certainly. Are anxious to hear his explanation of that. Have you gotten any indication the White House will be involved or the council. We have not. As you may know chairman Nadler sent a letter I know they've been in conversations. With the White House and counsel but. They sent a letter just again. Inviting the president making sure that he and his counsel are aware of the opportunities to fully engaged and participate in this process. We are certainly hoping that he will as I said I take advantage of that opportunity. And as I just talked about again you have them again ruling which could affect Bolton obeying the important witnesses why not wait to see if they eventually could testify. Well what we have requested our documents problem. The witnesses that you have just mentioned the State Department chief of staff. We want to have those documents to review those documents that will help to lean. Any interview or testimony from those participants as you well know they have not been willing to abate lawful subpoenas that have been issue. And look what we're not gonna play any games where they and the American people are not going to I think tolerate. Any games if they are serious about Obey a lawful subpoenas. Then they need to respond to the request for documents and then oh bagels lawful subpoena. But couldn't their accounts be critical to understanding what's happening a mean again why not why not wait. Well as I said they have not been willing to. Really comply with lawful subpoenas. Day want to what I believe is to play a political game and tied the process. In the courts as long as they can and run the clock out. We're not willing to play that game we have requested documents those documents as you well know are critical and very valuable to the work before August. And so if they can plot whipped the document request. I believe initials are good faith effort on their part to farther cooperate with the inquiry. And congresswoman you've seen all the facts and evidence laid out on these impeachment hearings but no witness has personally tested that the president directly conditioned. The release of military aid on investigations into. His political opponents does that missing element really undermine the democratic argument. Let me tell you of the best witness the most effective. The most valuable witness that we have. Is the president of the United States himself when presidents are Lynn ski on July 25 all of the infamous call. Mention the fact that he was about ready to purchase additional record streak. President trump responded but I need you to do me a favorite though and then went into what that conditions will be. We know that every witness that we've talked to. None of the witnesses that we talked to had been directly involved are not. Were able to give any reasonable rational explanation. For holding up the military aid and we don't L. That the aid was only released. After a car group congressional. Committees started asking questions and the whistle blower I came forward and but. Let's go back to that phone call at. Given the present was ultimately unsuccessful in that. Would pro quo as Republicans argued that could ukrainians never opposing investigation the aid ultimately float. And trump met with Lewinsky at the UN should Democrats consider a censure. Instead of the drastic step of impeachment. Well you know it IE you're gonna make me go back to my law enforcement experience. I had an opportunity in 27 years to deal with a lot of people who attempted to rob a bank attempted to burglarized but I house attempted to car Jack and individual. We didn't say wealth issue weren't successful. We caught you we were you weren't successful so just let's just let you go and forget it. No we have an obligation given to us by the constitution I know it's one that the American. People want us to uphold. And we're going to do the work but aura as the fact that I don't let a lot. The fact that the president got caught. And the ad does not relieve him of the and held accountable. For the wrongdoing that he has engaged at. Encouraged when you talk about public opinion public opinion on support for impeachment has not increased. Through the hearing process there's not been a single. House Republican. To join the Democrats in this so how do you really move forward given what you said about the pop. Well let me say you know we're going to do the work before us. Just like it's a law enforcement officer I never. Took a poll. Before I had lived up to my responsibilities. Based on the old that I'd tell it. I have been extremely. Troubled and disappointed. By the behavior of my colleagues all the others out of the Al many of them I work. On committees where it I've worked on other legislation where I know they haven't I have the utmost respect for them. But their refusal. To hold this president accountable. And soup is clearly going to their partisan corner and protect this president that inning and all cost. Is troubling tip me and I believe it's troubling to the American people. Thank you so much for joining us this morning congresswoman Cummings. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.