Russia celebrates WWII victory while ceasefire in Ukraine remains uncertain

On “This Week,” ABC News’ Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and co-anchor Martha Raddatz reports from Russia on the Moscow Victory Parade.

May 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live