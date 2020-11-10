Transcript for SCOTUS court packing debate 'a distraction' 22 days out: Biden campaign co-chair

Let's get a response from the co-chair of the Biden campaign, congressman Cedric Richmond. First, let me begin with that discussion on the debates. The commission has said October 22nd for an in-person debate. Any doubt in your mind that in-person debate will happen and Joe Biden will be there and the two of them will be on the same stage together? I know Joe Biden wants to debate Donald Trump again. Americans saw the disaster that Donald Trump had in the first debate. We'll do whawe did from the beginning of this campaign and pandemic. We'll listen to the American experts and scientists. Here it's the Cleveland clinic. They've set up the protocols. If Donald Trump is covid free and the protocols are set up to protect the health, not only of Joe Biden, but the health of the families that attend, the health of the camera men, the health of everyone, the janitors in the building -- see, Joe Biden cares so much more about American people. It's not about Joe Biden in his mind. It's about everybody else. He will not put Americans in harm's way of this great pandemic and dangerous virus simply for attention or political gain. He won't do that. He will listen to the Cleveland clinic, which is who will control the debate protocols. We'll go from there. We would love to see it. We want to see it in a town hall format. Will the vice president, vice president Biden, agree to a third debate on the 29th of October as the trump campaign proposed? Well, look, I don't know about a third debate. We need to get to the second debate. Let's be clear. We just heard Eric Trump incoherent, rambling, lies and babbling. Some of the things that he said, the American people need to hear the truth. Senator Harris is not a monster. I would hope he was dignified enough to say that. We never called for abolishing the police. Our plan expands health care. They're in court right now trying to take health care away from 20 million Americans in the middle of a pandemic to take away coverage for pre-existing conditions. Those are the things he won't get to. I will answer your questions. I hope we get a chance to go over all that nonsense we just heard. Let me ask you about something that's come up and came up in the vp debate, something vice president Biden has been asked about a lot. It's where he stands on the issue of expanding the supreme court. I mean, he said this was an answer he would give after the election. This is a big issue. Can you clarify, first of all, what is the answer? Does he support expanding the supreme court? One, that's a better question for me. I'm in congress. It would take legislation from the United States congress and the United States senate to do it. I think Joe Biden and senator Harris are clear. It's a distraction. We should not be talking about a hypothetical court packing once this nominee is confirmed. When we're talking about packing, we're talking about the judges he's packing on the court right now. Right now -- Okay, but -- Give me a second. He's urging the senate to go in and spend every waking moment to confirm this judge as opposed to with 23 days left until an election, as opposed to passing a coronavirus economic relief bill for people who can't pay their bills right now. He packed the circuit court with 50 judges. I bet he didn't mention that to black or brown people yesterday at his white house out of 50 circuit court judges he couldn't find one qualified black person to sit on the circuit court. When you talk about court packing, that's what they're doing. To answer that question would be a distraction. You said you're a member of congress. We can ask you. You're the co-chair of the campaign. Where do you stand on the issue of expanding the supreme court? Are you in favor of it? Actually I want to spend my time making sure Donald Trump loses and two making sure we don't confirm this judge. Women's reproductive rights are at stake. Civil rights are at stake. That's what we should focus on. Not a hypothetical should we expand the supreme court. You won't answer the question? It's a legitimate question to ask, but it's a distraction. Let me ask you about the vice president's tax proposal. He said he won't raise taxes on anybody making less than $400,000 a year. The analysis put forward shows middle income earners making between 50 and $90,000 a year will see an increase of $260. Is he wrong about this? I mean, it looks like there will be some increase for middle income earners under this tax plan. They have a different interpretation. The truth of the matter is the plan has been evaluated by several economic policy groups. Most of them say that no middle class tax payer will see a tax increase. When you look at expanding the affordable care act and all the things he wants to do, I think we're on very firm footing. The fact checkers will confirm that our plan, in fact, would not raise taxes on the middle class, but those who make over $400,000 a year so we can invest in the American people. Let me ask you, kamala Harris in the vp debate said that she wanted to repeal the bush -- the trump tax cuts on day one. Do away entirely with the law. Obviously the trump tax cuts lowered significantly lowered the tax rate for lower income earners. The tax policy center found that middle income workers saw $900 a year in tax savings. Repealing the trump tax cuts, full on repeal, that does raise taxes on middle income earners, doesn't it? No, look, I agree -- I agree that policy center would take that opinion. What we have seen -- our goal is to not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. When you see our legislation that will come up day one or day two in the administration, it will not raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year. We are out of time. I want to clarify one thing in terms of voting. You've encouraged people to vote in person if they can. Vote early in person. Is that now the message that Democrats are putting out there? If you have to vote by mail, but if you can, vote in person? We're telling people to take advantage of early vote in person. I'm on the ballot in New Orleans and Louisiana started early voting yesterday. I'm encouraging people to take advantage of the process. Early vote in person is a great way to do it. It reduces lines on election day. If you look at North Carolina, out of the ballots cast by mail, disproportionately African-American votes have been challenged or disqualified. We want to make sure every vote counts. That makes America the great democracy that it is. Joe Biden keeps pushing iwillvote.com so people can make a plan and figure out how to vote. Congressman, thank you. Coming up as the president

