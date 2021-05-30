Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sec. Pete Buttigieg

Now let's bring in transportation secretary Pete booty judge good morning mr. secretary great to have you with us this morning. As we know more than 37 million people were expected to travel this holiday weekend more than double the number the traveled this time last year. At certainly good sign of where things stand of the pandemic but airline schedules have been reduced dramatically over the past year for obvious reasons or been layoffs reductions can get a rental car. Were fully prepared for this travel surgeon and what has to happen going forward. Bullet as secretary of transportation of course some are thrilled to see America getting back on the move were not. Back to normal yet -- not out of the woods yet as a country with this pandemic but we're seeing such progress in the real game changer has been the vaccine which is why. We're continuing especially in the run up to July 4 to urge Americans to to get that vaccine if you haven't yet. And tattooed to check on our loved ones and others you care about. As people return of course we Europe coming out of one of the biggest shocks perhaps the biggest shock that the modern. American transportation systems ever seen in terms of demand schedules all of these things changing. And so were the system is getting back into gear what they want to emphasize is safety of course considers to be our top consideration. And a lot of Americans will be traveling for the first time that also means for the first time in awhile maybe in encountering flight crews and in flight attendants and and other transportation workers. Remember what they have been through what they have been doing to keep you safe. And make sure to show some appreciation and respect to everybody from you know a bus driver operator to a flight attendant to a captain. They have been on the frontlines of this pandemic their jobs have been in doubt they are here for your safety and it's so important. Two show appreciation for the work that they're doing in this very very busy holiday weekend. An end but secretary. Odd to that point we're also seeing more violent encounters on planes over federal mask mandates you mentioned. The flight attendants and others they're really been some violent altercations on board. Did you secretary out under Mallorca said that he thinks those mandates will stay in effect through the summer but health experts have told us. There's really no difference between an airplane or restaurant or GM. Where are vaccinated Americans no longer need to Wear a mask and why not institute that same policy on airplanes. Well some of the differences have to do with the physical space some of them have to do with it being a workplace where in some of these are transit and travel situations. People don't have a choice of course the decisions will continue to be on the part of public health. Authorities and in driven by public health considerations but I just remember that and of flight crews and other workers you encounter. They're doing their job they're following regulations and they're there to keep you safe. It is absolutely unacceptable to ever. On this tree a transportation worker and of course there is very serious fines and an enforcement around that. It's matters safety but it's also a matter respect and as we get back and is worth so thankful. To get back to the skies to get back on the road to get back loved ones let's make sure we're doing it in a way that we can all be proud. Let's talk about the infrastructure you you have said you wanted to see major progress by Memorial Day tomorrow Republicans unveiled their 928. Billion dollar counter proposal this week. Calls her about 257. Billion in spending a one point four trillion dollar gap from the president's plan. So is that major progress is there a deal to be had are they are still wide differences. Well look there's certainly been major movement and a lot of good conversations look we started out with. 2.2 plus trillion plan on the part of the president. Their numbers in terms of new spending we're about a tenth of that there's been a lot of movement the president has put a counter offer on the table that moved by half a trillion dollars. They seem to be embracing the idea. That about a trillion is appropriate so and so there's movement in the right direction but a lot of concerns. Certainly have some concerns about. Things that are not in their counter offer that are really important in terms of speaking to the the climate imperatives and the climate consequences of our transportation decisions what we need to do around transit as wells things like. You know taking care of veteran hospital infrastructure and other things we really believe we need to do right now so between now and when congress comes back on June 7. This is not going to be a break for these conversations the conversation will continue with president with members of congress and we remain very hopeful. That we can get to a good place but as the president so often says inaction is not an option. And we really are facing some serious time pressure is we look to that. That week following this week when congress is can be back in DC. Nor shall post is reporting this morning that Republican senators who met with. President Biden. Feel bay may have landed on a compromise of one trillion dollars over eight years spread out and that it could include existing spending plans is this a possibility is this. A possible compromise. Well again that double as often in the details now we talk about existing spending plans and one make a couple things clear one we need to make. Investments over and above what would have happened anyway this is a moment for a generation all. Investment in American infrastructure otherwise would be going to all this trouble having all these conversations and doing all this work. Just to stay in thirteenth place as a country I don't think that's what the president wants and and I hope that's not what the congressional leaders want either. Now the other issue is this idea that that they were hearing about taking money out of what was already committed in terms of the Covert relief dollars. And in a right now we're seeing organ bipartisan organizations of mayors. Our counties and cities who were really up in arms about this because they're using those resources of course in in very important ways remember that. The rescue dollars those one out to cities to states to small businesses rural hospitals. For for schools we don't have to spend those same dollars twice let's keep our commitments let's also make sure that we come together in good faith to. Find revenue that's going to pay for these plans which by the way the president passed he's put forward a way to do this but doesn't touch the middle class. Just by having fair corporate tax rates. And we continue to be interested in in what might come forward in terms of other ideas but haven't yet seen one that at least in my view. Is as responsible as what the president's put forward okay thanks very much stealth sounds like a got a lot of work to do thanks for joining us this morning mr. secretary.

