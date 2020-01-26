Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Amy Klobuchar

We'll be skeptics of my friends and I don't so but the good news for it. But if you look at the structure of our. Our ability to mobilize millions of people all over this country outlook ability to raise funds from the grassroots. Not from a the wealthy and the well. Our ability to put together an agenda that reaches out it speaks to the working class. Up this country. And a unique way I think you'll conclude that our campaign has the strongest campaign. That the. Dropped. Their Bernie Sanders making his pitch in Ohio yesterday he's leading in the Iowa polls right now we're going to be joined now by one of the candidates trying to unseat him Amy Klobuchar senator from Minnesota senator. Publisher thank you for joining us this morning. But Fitch has been the heart of your campaign as well earlier Democrat who can win in red areas how do you respond to senator Sanders. I think when you look at what just happened in the last election and as well as those governor races in Kentucky Louisiana look wet happen. Those were candidates were Democrats won in states that were red states that were purple like. Michigan like. Kansas. Congressional races on the country that hit the districts that fit the states' that did not suggest blowing up our current health system. And kicking a 149 million Americans up their current health insurance in four years Sanders and I haven't had big disagreement. On that issue. And I also think that you've got. People out there that are interested in having a candidate that has a history like I do that brings the receipts to this race I've actually winning. In very red and very purple suburban districts and doing that by bringing along with her up fired up democratic base. As well as independents and moderate Republicans. What most matters to our Democrats I was just speaking. In the quad cities last night what most matters. Is winning and uniting our party and someone that can do that I think that's where the country is George. You want a big endorsement yesterday from the Manchester union leader in New Hampshire they praise your record of accomplishment it could unite the country and say if the best chance to win. As well that senator Warren got the endorsement of the Des Moines Register. And you've never crack into the top four in Iowa polling so can even get to New Hampshire if he is with a fifth place finish in Iowa. I'll I'm going to New Hampshire George I am. Actually got it New York Times endorsement along with Liz that the Quad City Times which is major papers you know in Iowa. Comment we've got more legislative endorsements and former legislators that anyone in this race. In Iowa and that's because I have such a strong grassroots. Grassroots operation I know I don't have the highest name ID compared to all these other people I'm. Running against or that billions of dollars it. To my opponent's half but we that is great. I would started in that day that I announce in the middle of that blizzard with four inches of snow I'm I had. And a lot of people have gotten out of this race but I'm still standing and it's because what I bring with me to debates have been good for me. There will be another debate in New Hampshire I'll be on that stage I'm only one of two candidates last from the middle of the country. The very very part of the country that we. We need to win but you are in fifth place right now in Iowa new Guinea's second senate most of this week so. What's the company actually how can you do it. The comeback strategy is coming back here when ever I can I got the minute we got done with the hearing yesterday. I got out to Iowa did three events I have three events today had security turn into a pumpkin Cinderella then I go back there. And I don't tell a town halls we had 121000. People. On the tele town hall in the state of Iowa just last week will be doing more of those and that I have my surrogates out there. All of these endorsers. People from Minnesota. The Olympic curling coach the gold medal curly coats Nolan has that guy coach felt. He came out for me and we just keep trying. To come up with new creative approaches no one has ever run in a major race like this at this close when your I have to be back in the senate the whole time. But I figured the voters of Iowa New Hampshire Nevada. And South Carolina are gonna understand that I have a constitutional duty to fulfill and the fact that I have this real job. And that I'm in the arena and that I'm actually taking on the trumped administration. And all of their shenanigans and behavior I think that's actually a good thing as when I sit in that chamber and I look. Over at my colleagues I just keep thinking what I saying the campaign trail this is a decency checked this is a patriotism checked for our nation and that proceeding. Is part of the overall problem at this present and we know that. You just heard senator Langford back up the president team's contention that it absolutely nothing. Ron suggesting that foreign interference elections happens all the time it's just a question it still appears that the president's heading towards an acquittal. In the senate should the senate moved to censure or at least try and censure president trump if he is indeed acquitted. We are not at that point George right now what I want my colleagues to do is to join us and giving the witnesses. I literally don't know how you can sit over there and listen even when you hear the president's lawyers. They race back questions they say will the facts aren't there I wanna hear from the men to quote a in the founding fathers musical. They hear from the men in the room where it happens. That is people wait cap mr. Bolten and them make small Laney all of these signs point to things in discussions that they had. With the president of the United States. Man all we're asking for right now is four witnesses. Zero witnesses plus zero evidence people zero justice you can't have a trial without the witnesses however they vote. Whatever they choose to do I when that evidence comes in they can not go down in history. As the people that block the truth from coming forward because eventually it will come forward cynical to turn things for times when. Thanks charts is great beyond.

