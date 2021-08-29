Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Ben Sasse

Let's get a response now from Republican senator Ben sass a member of the intelligence committee. Good morning senator I know you called for president Biden to extend the deadline but you heard secretary Lincoln. They are not moving that deadline which means there will likely be people left behind. How do you think these Afghans and American citizens will get out. For assault marked that interview is disgusting and the American people have a right to be livid about it. There is clearly nope no plan and there has been no plan. Their plan has basically been happy talk. People have died and people are going to die because president Biden decided to rely on happy talk instead of reality. And so they decided to outsource. The security around the perimeter of the airport to the Taliban they passed the list. Of American citizens and America's closest allies people who fought alongside us. They pass those lists to the Taliban relying on them thinking they could trust on that it was stupid then it's insane now. And their plans still seems to be let's rely on the Taliban that the Taliban cares a lot about what world opinion thinks about that French restaurants it was. It was a disgusting. Revelation of yet again no plan. So so what do you think we do now I know we have a lot of unofficial groups. Yeah so. Martha let let's just it let's distinguish between I'm a number among a number of different groups we have American citizens are being left behind. We've American green holders are being left behind. We have Afghan allies who are outside B holders folks who fought alongside us drivers. Translators people actually fought with us. These people are people to whom we made commitments we have NATO allies who are live it out us there are some groups I'm on the intelligence committee issue knowing there are some. Small ways to try to do things around the margins but what we need is a commander in chief that actually has a big plan and a big way to solve this problem. President Biden has been repeatedly disconnected from reality. He once happy talk for some some political talking point he's still wants to execute on our fight he's been having with Obama administration along cents. Since 2009. I'm not sure what's driving the happy talk but I know what the consequences are going to be. The consequences are gonna be a return of a Taliban. That has Benn at willing to provide safe haven to terrorists in the past and right now they don't even have the power to make a decision about who they are gonna provide safe haven to we've got al-Qaeda and al-Qaeda affiliates we've got better Connie network we've got ice escape. We've got. Taliban folks themselves who were killers. We have so many different groups who want to turn Afghanistan into the global capital city of Jihad. City administration doesn't have a plan they've got all this over the horizon talk that is laughable Lee shallow if you actually sit and intelligence committee meetings and you hear what over the horizon looks like. It is a pittance compared to what we just had on the ground. At and and senator but given that the Taliban said this date was a red line given that crisis is now carrying out these horrendous bombings and threatening more violence. Wouldn't staying have put our forces more risk. Joseph Biden put our forces at risk by having no plan for how to evacuate. We are absolutely at risk and we Europe where it's because the president has bent so. Unbelievably weak abandoning pogrom base will be read about in military textbooks for decades as one of the stupidest military blunders ever. And the president has tried to claim that some talent somehow is military advisors were for this that isn't true. What is true is that the Biden political that the White House told the military we're gonna get down to only a couple hundred folks in that we're gonna get down to zero quickly. Therefore they couldn't defend Bob Graham had so we've been relying on. The Taliban to provide security around the perimeter of an urban it's mostly civilian airport that has a single run lack. We have been in a ridiculously. Untenable position for the sake of evacuating these folks and keeping our word. Americans keep their word at Eckstein servicemen and women died this week. And our our families our across this country are in prayer for those families. And for the ultimate sacrifice they have made but they were doing something to make sure that no one was left but. Behind the commander in chief should be doing the same which is make sure that no one is left. Behind. Thank you so much for joining us this morning senator SaaS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.