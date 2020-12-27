Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Bernie Sanders

Let's bring in senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont so senator Sanders. You've been pushing for these are relieved that checks these direct payments 22 Americans for a long time. And now the president is. Issuing a sort of veto threat not saying whether arguable sign this bill what's next what's gonna happen we are it is this bill gonna connect. Dogs aren't in the law. Jonathan of what the president is doing right now was unbelievably cool. On many millions of people all of losing their extended unemployment but a parts. They're gonna do you picked it from their apartments because the eviction moratorium. Is sending. All we all looking at a way you get the vaccine distributed to tens of millions of people it's money in that don't. And this president is doodling around any may actually veto it. My view is that given the terrible on economic. Crisis facing this country yes we do need to get 2000 dollars. Out today every working press individual in this country like mature bucks for their kid. Richard can't diddle around. All with the bill signed the bill miss the president and then immediately. Monday Tuesday we can pass a 2000 dollop. A direct payment the working families of this country. The president came up when this is was out of the blue one in the White House actually it said. Our suggested that he was gonna sign or considers it a hit his desk so I ask you you. Have been proposing. 2000 dollar payment you actually won a monthly payments. For for for months since the spring. And the U finally got Republican Josh holly to join you in the effort for a larger. Payment during all of that time of lobbying for this did you hear from the White House to big chewing you out of it pushing for this. I'm not a word. Everybody assumed everybody that knew it shouldn't was representing. White House I talked to mention a couple of weeks ago and that was the assumption that everybody had. And suddenly because we how an extraordinary losses this. Psychologically. Loss the suspect in the White House. You said well yes I know there were intense negotiations. You pass the 908 billion dollar bill and has you know extending unemployment at a has the repayments this that. Everything else. But you know what I am now dislike it but I'm gonna jump into the game aug 12000 balls. Well I want to talk about the American people want 2000 calls they needed. Given the economic crisis the what we need to do is how the president signed that bill the day right now. Are also suffering in this country will be immense. And then we can immediately you what the 2000. OK so we don't know what the guy's gonna do what what happens if the president does not sign this bill. Oh what Alex and honest and look we are dealing with an unprecedented moment. In American is the resold many people are hurting we're looking at millions of people who may be evicted from their homes. We're looking at the highest level all hunger. In the modern history of the United States in the midst of this terrible pandemic. Hospitals are now you know being Opel weld. I'm ninety million people have no health insurance or their underinsured they can't get to a doctor on time we want to get the vaccine now. Hundreds of millions of people as quickly as possible money in this bill that does that. So if he does not selling this bill line by the way. The government made shocked out because this was a combination. Of a cold mid bill plus an omnibus bill which keeps the government running. We have not got up all the protections for working people need and on top of that vaguely looking at a government shut down in the admits. Well the most difficult moment. In modern American history it is insane. It is really insane. And this president has got it finally get doing the right thing the American people and stop worrying about his ego. This is a 900 billion dollar bill the administration actually before the election I proposed a one point eight trillion dollar bill. And it and Democrats. I'd wouldn't wouldn't move on it was not a mistake in hindsight should Democrats. Have had taken them up on the offer but one point eight trillion dollar. Relief bill. All I can tell you Jonathan is that given the enormity of the problems that we all face in. 900 billion dollars is simply not being off. All we should have been talking about at least double that may be even more you'll recall that the cares package. That passed a law in March was 2.2 trillion it was 600 dollars. All supplementary unemployment. Off it on top of that it was 12100 dollars direct payment significant help. What states and localities who desperately need that help money for hospitals. With schools and such or. That's what we should be talking about now let us be clear. At this moment working families. Are suffering more economic desperation. Than any time since the Great Depression we should be responded that he and let me say this I think gut. President elect Biden understands that reality and of Wheaton and can get through. Others cult administration the next few weeks without doing terrible all of that the American people I suspect we'll look first. Items on the Biden agenda will be. Following up on what we're doing here providing a kind of assistance. This seems like a safe bet let me ask about the emerging Biden cabinet is a progressive enough. Well what I have said many many times is the progress look movement itself. Probably is 35 or 40%. Of the democratic coalition. Ought and I believe that the progressive movement deserves. Seeds law in the cabinet that has not yet happened. So all we aren't would like to see long progressives. Ought in the administration organist stand up with a working families in this country who believe that health care is a human right. We believe we're Cox who all make sure that public colleges and universities looked which and three that we have to be aggressive. On issues like climate change our racial justice in the. Ration before. And we we for an attorney general's last deed nomination. The major major nomination to be made. And we've heard a few names are for Sally Yates senator Doug Jones -- our own some reporting suggesting Merrick Garland is the front runner there would. Merrick Kerr wouldn't be up progressive enough choice from your perspective as attorney general. A law it. I don't know mr. Garland very well all of that Arctic we could probably publish won't progressives than him but I'm not gonna comment on Biden's. Our particular appointees. We're. All right senator Bernie Sanders thank you very much for joining us. Thank you very much happy new year to have a happy new year do you.

