Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Chris Coons

Little but Democrats and Republicans the cooperative on another it's got some mysterious forest beyond their control it's a decision. A choice we may. To begin deciding not to cooperate then we can decide to cooperate. I'm away. That this is part of the mandate. Given to us from the American people bay water rushed to cooperate. And bear interest. That's a choice I'll take. Press like bite in Wilmington last night we're joined by two men know who he wants to cooperate. And did senator from Delaware Chris currency whole Joseph Biden's old senate seat senator Roy Blunt Republican. Missouri's senator Collins let me begin. With unity. You just heard Prez like fine talk about that mandate for cooperation puts some meat. On those phones what's the first piece of legislation. Can the president get what he wants from a closely divided senate you just heard. Raw on the bed and Heidi out they're try EC the difficulties unifying the Democratic Party as well. Well George and thanks her chance to be on it was an electric night last night and the joy that I saw both here in Wilmington and across the country. Reflects the optimism that we will be able to come together and deliver the relief that the American people need and deserve from this pandemic. I think that Joseph Biden as president elect and forgive me it's tell makes me smile just to say that. That show is going to be able to pull together leaders in congress to deliver the relief that we need and deserve. And one way that president triumph can show some graciousness. In the next 783 days during the transition. Is to publicly support a significant pandemic relief bill. We've had record new cases all this past week it's past time for us to come together and deliver the relief the American people are waiting for. Are you concerned at all but if S is a smaller package is passed. During the lame duck session will make it more difficult to pass the kind of bold package that don't present like Biden would like to pass. Once he is president. What well frankly the only way we're gonna pass a big or bold package. But either in the transition period or in the coming here. Is with bipartisan support so I expect that we'll hear from. Vice president elect Harris and from president elect Biden. Outreach to Republican senate leaders as well as to members of the house and senate governors and to the administration. I don't think that passing something that is strong. Now undermines the opportunity to pass something broader. We frankly don't know where this pandemic is going right now but it's not going in a good direction. Joseph will be announcing his pandemic response plan and team in more detail to morrow because he's getting ready tech act as president. On January twice. How critical are those Georgia run offs to enacting the Biden agenda. Well there's four different senate races that are not yet called in as he pointed out there's two run offs in early January. And all eyes will be on those seats because they'll determine control of the senate. Now but I'll remind you at Joseph Biden just won a commanding majority across the country in the Electoral College. If we've seen all of those states coming in on one night at the same time. We'd be remarking on how all over the country. From states like Pennsylvania Michigan Wisconsin. To states that Democrats haven't won in decades like Georgia and Arizona. Joseph Biden won 75 million votes in the popular vote. And he's got I think a mandate to bring us together and move us forward. I think the American people have chosen unity over division and hope over fear and that gives me optimism about what we can do in the months ahead. Even mentioned as a possible secretary of state in a Biden administration. Are you inch to number one and can the can the president elect afford to in a closely divided senate have senators join his cabinet. And faced the possibility Lisa special elections in the future. Well I was just reelected to the senate from Delaware and very much look forward to serving the people of Delaware. I'm hopefully by delivering some progress towards bipartisanship. On a Harris a Biden agenda. But if asked I'd be honored to serve Joseph is someone who's long been a leader in foreign policy I've served on the foreign relations committee a decade. And there's a lot of hard work for us to do to re engage with the world and restore our place of leadership on the world stage. You're GOP college for a colleague from Missouri Roy Blunt is up next what's your message to him. And other Republicans he still having knowledge the president elect's victory. Well I thought I'm former governor Christie's message in your roundtable was an important one. If Republicans are going to support president trop in his resistance to accepting. The outcome of the election the president needs to show some facts not just angry tweets. I'm senator plot and I have worked well together on a wide range of issues from national service to behavioral health. I'm he's someone although. A strong and committed conservative knows how to work across the island deliver results for his state. And for our country I'm hopeful we can rekindle that I'm spirit of working across the aisle in the coming congress.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.