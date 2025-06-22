Sen. Cotton: ‘I think we have to be prepared for Iran to retaliate’

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews Senate Intelligence Chair Tom Cotton, R- Ark., on “This Week.”

June 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live