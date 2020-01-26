Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. James Lankford

your time. Thank you. Let's bring in senator James Lankford. Why not hear from the witnesses? It's the same reason they didn't want to hear from the witnesses apparently. They made an initial push, will they come? Yes, if you subpoena us and the house said we're not going to do that. The house's argument is a very interesting argument, they're saying the president can not only be impeached in 78 days they're saying the president should not have access to the courts at all. The closing argument from Adam Schiff was, don't allow the president to be able to go to the courts and to argue these things. You were around the Clinton impeachment. There was a process back and forth to go back and forth to the courts. To be able to make decisions. Get that decision made and bring it to the house. The house didn't want to do that. They wanted to move as fast as possible. Now they want to slow down the trial in senate. That's a very odd political strategy. Quite frankly, it looks like they're asking the senate to be special counsel, go search, go seek out, that's not the task of the senate. The task of the senate is to hear the trial. We're acting on what they're sending us. Of course, the big difference in the Clinton trial, in the Clinton trial, those witnesses were heard in the house and they were called in the senate and the white house didn't stonewall the investigation. You know the biggest difference with the Clinton investigation, four years of special counsel, they sent over 18 boxes from the house to the senate, a far cry from that to do just a few weeks in the investigation in the house this time and to be able to send it over to the senate. In the Clinton trial, the senate called witnesses that the house already called. So, you're right, it's a very different process because the house did not do their homework this time. All they wanted to do is get it done by Christmas and send it to the senate and the first thing they said, don't do the trial like we did, do it totally different than we did. Because it will be fair. That's just an odd statement from them. You heard pat Cipollone in his yesterday's opening, the president did absolutely nothing wrong, do you think it's proeptd for the president to solicit foreign interference. The first question, did the president solicit interference? What pat Cipollone said, basically, you heard the argue from the house managers we want to tell you the rest of the story. They're basically doing the cross examination and asking the simple question -- why didn't the house managers read the full statement over and over and over again for 21 hours over 3 days? The house managers would read one statement but not read the next sentence. The argument that came over and over again that the president was withholding something from president zelensky about a white house meeting, but in the phone call itself the sentence they didn't read was president zelensky said, hey, if we can't do a white house meeting let's meet in Poland September 1st. The white house agreed to that in Poland September 1st. The white house managers considered to say -- president zelensky himself is the one who said if we can't do this let's do this. Of course that meeting didn't happen, but you said -- You were talking about the transcript. The president has been open about soliciting interference. Let's show the video right now. Mr. President, what exactly did you hope zelensky would do about the Bidens after your phone call? Exactly. Well, I would think if they were honest about it they would start a major investigation into the Bidens. It's a very simple answer. Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens. He's asking the Chinese, he's asking the Ukraine, to investigate the Bidens, do you think that's appropriate? Well, what the president's trying to express is his frustration that no one is paying attention the corruption of the Bidens in the past. Everyone's focused on him. No one seems to want to ask the question about was there's potential corruption did -- No, he's asking the Chinese and the Ukraine, is that appropriate? He's asking an investigation as you would for any other American. A person running for political office as well. This is nothing new. This was a consistent theme for the president to say everyone should be able to be looked at in this process. But he's asking the Ukrainians and the Chinese to look at, if he was concerned why not have an investigation through the proper channels? Do you think it's okay to ask a foreign nation to investigate a political opponent as the president did right there. To be very clear, the justice department is in the process of doing some investigation, working with foreign nations to track through how some decisions were made, what was done on the FISA report and other things. There's justice department work with counsel Durham. But they're not investigating the Bidens. They're not investigating the Bidens, that's true. Isn't that the proper channel? That's correct. That's something that's ongoing. Going back to phone call and transcript that happened in the phone call, the whole issue of hunter Biden and Rudy Giuliani doesn't originate with the president. President zelensky actually brings that up to president trump. It's pretty clear that Rudy Giuliani is trying to gather opposition research on behalf of the campaign. Same thing that Hillary Clinton did when they hired a Brit to gather information on president trump. So this concept of you can't do opposition research outside of the United States is not true. The question is, is it appropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate? By extension, you're seeming to say okay. If president Obama had asked president Putin to investigate president trump's activities, that would have been okay? Well, I don't know that he did or didn't. I have no idea. There's no evidence. You know he didn't do that. You're putting words in my mouth. I'm not looking for the president to be able to use official roles to do unofficial act. In this phone call in this instance, president zelensky raised this issue to president trump and he responded back to it. Reporter then in the video that you listed asked him a question, what do you think he should do? He responded back to that. It's very different the president initiating all that. He's responding to a question. If he's starting that phone call and saying here's what I'm calling you about and I want you to be able to do that, that is very different than president zelensky raising that. But it's a big deal to mix official and unofficial. That's a challenge that all of us have in our roles when someone in the capitol asks about campaign things. You need to talk to a different person. The president is saying talk to Rudy Giuliani. Glad you're visiting with him that's a separate issue. Final question, will you vote for a motion to dismiss this week? There's no notion to disthis week. That's been set. That was set in the very beginning in the rules. There's no motion to dismiss. The president's team -- We'll have a motion whether we need additional witnesses. The reason I was asking that, the resolution does leave open the possibility that the president's team can move for a motion to dismiss. And if they do, will you vote for it? There won't be a vote to dismiss. The key thing this week is, that came out this week an opportunity to hear both sides of the story. Lot of the things that the house managers brought up, they didn't read the full sentence. We'll be covering more of the president's team tomorrow. Senator, thank you. You bet. Thank you.

