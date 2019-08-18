1-on-1 with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

More
Martha Raddatz interviews 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on “This Week.”
6:46 | 08/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:46","description":"Martha Raddatz interviews 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on “This Week.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"65041008","title":"1-on-1 with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand","url":"/ThisWeek/video/sen-kirsten-gillibrand-65041008"}