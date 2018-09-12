Now Playing: One-on-one with Sen. Marco Rubio

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight: Is Rubio overrated, underrated or properly rated?

Now Playing: Inside the Navy's flyover farewell for President George H.W. Bush

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Sen. Chris Murphy

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Sen. Marco Rubio

Now Playing: Analyzing the significance of Mueller, federal court filings

Now Playing: Nick Ayers rumored to replace John Kelly as WH chief of staff

Now Playing: Cory Booker weighing presidential run in New Hampshire

Now Playing: John Kelly set to leave the White House

Now Playing: Prosecutors say Trump allegedly directed illegal payments during campaign

Now Playing: Man accused of possible ballot fraud in North Carolina

Now Playing: Feds recommend 'substantial prison term' for Michael Cohen

Now Playing: USSS bids farewell to former President George H.W. Bush

Now Playing: Trump calls former secretary of state 'dumb as a rock'

Now Playing: Heather Nauert announced as UN ambassador nominee

Now Playing: Comey: Hill grilling 'A whole lot of Hillary Clinton's emails'

Now Playing: Feds suggest 'substantial term of imprisonment' for Trump's former fixer and attorney

Now Playing: Trump announces new cabinet officials

Now Playing: Tillerson calls Trump 'pretty undisciplined,' Trump calls him 'dumb as a rock'