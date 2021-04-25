Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Rick Scott

Get a Republican response now from Florida senator Rick Scott he's chair the Nash Republican senatorial committee senator Scott thanks for joining us. This morning lift that start out with the show them verdict was justice served. In that case your governor rod Desantis suggested the jury might have been scared of what a mom may do do you agree with that. Well first off it's tragic what happened to George Floyd and I think for all of us our heart goes out to his family. You know that justice is never perfect but we did got the best justice system in the world and justice prevailed. I am disappointed that people like Maxine Waters. Walker waters and Joseph Biden spoke about it before verdict I think we ought to you know bring people together not sort incite people to do the wrong thing by. It's it's horrible that it happened I don't title but never happens again I'm. I'm disappointed Democrats you know Tim Scott who worked hard last year on I and police reform bill. And the Democrats blocked in a filibuster so. All of us would like to make sure we keep our communities safe when I leftist governments photo we're 47 year low and our prime rate announced part of our sheriff's department police department. The vast majority you know do the right thing each and every day. Let let's talk about that police reform bill there seems like there's an awful lot the Republicans and Democrats can agree on senators guiding him action. Is hoping for a bipartisan. Negotiation which you just turned congresswoman bass record certainly seems like efficient shielding. Individual police officers from lawsuits. And lowering the standard for prosecution seems to be in the main sticking points are those red lines. I think what we are to do it let's find best practices I've I think. If you go back to what Tim Scott proposed is let's have more transparency so we can find out what's working what's not working the in his bill we had in Sydney listed you know to stop chokehold has example. But I I think you start with more transparency. And I think you bring in you do what I don't know what I discoveries to doubt law enforcement their case what can we do to be better. And why are some. Some officers better some departments better than others president then saying oh everybody's doing the wrong thing. And pinned in Craig incentive for people not to do their job. So you don't think there should be new standards for prosecution or lawsuits. I didn't you know it don't always listen to everybody's proposal but what I'm not gonna do is put our law enforcement community in position and that they've got a second guess themselves when they're trying to make sure people are staying safe we're at 47 when I left as governor two years ago where 47 lone vote in our in your low and our primary and that's where I want folks on what how the week. How do we make. Our systems better all the time. The vast majority of off course officers shook every day put their lives on the risk. Every day and do the right thing. The vast majority do the you've seen this spate of killings as well. But I mean that I it's horrible what happened to me also I went through. You know 51 law enforcement officers and my eight years as governor lose their lives in line of duty -- happened defendant people's you know safety each and every day so. I think we'll got to do as we've got to respect. Our law enforcement community and then figure out how can we make sure all everybody in our communities they say that I always said labs governors three mark primary jobs. Give people a job get their kids good education and keep people safe and that's why try to do every day and that's what that's what Republicans trying to do all across the country keep people safe. We'll hear from president Biden on Wednesday. Well he. First up by the U juncture it could talk about unity and bipartisanship which he's not done since he's. If you've been out there are we should talk about the crisis on the border. Which he created in me it is a crisis I've been down there. With governor reduced fee to C that he's created this crisis I like him to talk about why aren't all our schools opened why would he. Why would admire weeks. We're losing and about thirty tree noted that in this inflation is picking up. Gas prices up since his he got his election significantly over seven cents a gallon. I'll be talked about that I was gonna hold people like she of the Ayatollah but the capture him a regime are Madieu regime accountable let's at the things I like him to talk about. You talk about the crisis on the forty say the president Biden creating your own former president. Republican president George W bush spoke out on the issue of immigration is we don't play it. It's a beautiful country we haven't yet it's not beautiful. When we can damn call people names and scare people about immigration. If you were to describe the Republican Party as you see it today death how would you describe. I would describe it as isolationist. Protectionist. And to a certain extent nativist. This are pretty harsh words from a former Republican president about the current Republican Party. I think that the Republican Party is the land of opportunities. I live in immigration state. But I believe in lieu legal in immigration. Mean if you look at what Joseph Biden has done I took an area toward of the border with governor Doocy for Arizona east he stopped building you know the wall by snapping up defenses to electrify lights and camera so I'm Border Patrol could make sure people are safe. But let the Democrats don't want to do anything. I believe we've got to figure out how to take care of the docket kids we have to create you know we have -- securing the border and let's figure out how we make this the country where people they've won live the dream that we want to live. Can Cain can come in here in hold on legal basis. But I've I've been DC for a little over two years in. And I had a bill that ever Republican signed off on to prove temporary protective status and the Democrats blocked on the floor twice in part of goes to give. TPS to venezuelans. Which are fleeing and Madera make. And it would they talk to me about it no there was it would not have a meeting with me about it they had no lack. In for Mac and interest in anything done they wanted to have an issue for campaign. I would I want legal immigration. My State's full of legal immigration we've done we've prospered because of legal immigration and why the Democrats don't want to secure the border and figure out how did fix. Things like take of that doctor. The kids and fix TPS I don't it doesn't make sense to me but they won't. Finally couple weeks back he gave for president trump something he called the champion of freedom award that was on April. Tenth and he did that despite the fact that the former president continues to spread lies about the election about Mike Pence and the cap procedure in generation she said there was no threat there. Doesn't giving the president award like that endorse that kind of behavior. I didn't award for the right reasons have he'd he worked on. Border security he were conquered the best economy at probably in my lifetime he he worked on holding she in China accountable they catch regime accountable accountable Madieu accountable. Helping intro got Abraham accord signed. So I mean he hit me he worked hard. In every person I know would like to get more things accomplished. But and make it he did some things that part prisons have not gotten done. Well it should he gave that award after he spread lies about the election and also your charge. At any Republican senators elected in 20/20 two you've asked the former president to endorse or GOP incumbents he refused to do that. It is can actively campaign he says against senator Lisa Murkowski. Well I think my lease and McCaskill how great way. You know we're gonna have Morgan you know. Hey Republicans are united we don't like the Biden agenda we actually Republicans like a secure border open schools. They don't want to being dependent on energy for it to a foreign country. They don't like immigration reform or pack in this from court that then Democrats want because. McVeigh and they know if I'm good for the country and Republicans believe in this country we we know or beacon light. We're not talking like Democrats are that they priced the country every day he said. Everybody's a racist because this is not a racist country this is a country where the land of opportunity am proud to be Republican and I know Rick have a big win. In twenty to him by his helpers each and every day. Some Scott thanks for time this morning. And short haven't today.

