Small business owner: Trump’s tariffs ‘would pretty much put us out of business’

On “This Week,” co-anchor and Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz speaks to a small business owner about how tariffs have impacted his prices.

April 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live