1-on-1 with Speaker Nancy Pelosi

More
In an exclusive live interview, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."
17:35 | 01/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with Speaker Nancy Pelosi

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"17:35","description":"In an exclusive live interview, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins George Stephanopoulos on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"68227470","title":"1-on-1 with Speaker Nancy Pelosi","url":"/ThisWeek/video/speaker-nancy-pelosi-68227470"}