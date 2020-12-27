Transcript for Stalemate over COVID-19 relief bill

Now to the uncertainty facing millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet. The president stunned lawmakers by attacking the bipartisan coronavirus relief bill after it passed overwhelmingly, calling it a disgrace. With the government poised to shut down at midnight tomorrow, our white house correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest. Good morning, Rachel. Reporter: Jon, good morning. That coronavirus relief bill is in the president's hands. He still has not signed it. The stakes are high. Up to 14 M Americans have lost their unemployment benefits. To make matters worse, the government will shut down tomorrow at midnight. The federal moratorium on evictions expires in a few days. President trump spent the weekend do down on his demands for congress to increase the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. This is the bill his own team helped to negotiate. His secretary of the treasury indicated those checks would out as soon as this week. The president now coming in at the 11th hour making these demands. They already tried to get a measure passed that would increase the amount of the checks, but Republicans rejected it. They wanted to keep the price tag of this bill down. The bottom line here is that time is running out and relief for millions of Americans is hanging in limbo, Jon. Rachel, help me understand something. I heard the president call this bill a disgrace. He's attacked it on Twitter. He hasn't said he'll veto it. I heard from some Republicans who, despite the president's attacks, say they hope he'll sign it. What is the white house saying? Is he going to veto this bill? Reporter: The white house has been absolutely silent on this. They won't say whether or not the president will sign the bill. They previously indicated he was behind it. The president has a few options. He can sign this bill and get immediate relief to the American people or he can veto it. That would force lawmakers back to Washington to try to override the veto. If he does nothing, over the course of the next several days, the bill will expire and it will be up to the next administration to try to do this all over again and get relief to the American people. This bill took congress six months to make. We've heard from so many Americans who have said they don't even know how they'll get through the next weeks, Jon. Rachel Scott, thank you so

