Transcript for 'We have to stop cheating' on COVID-19 prevention measures: Tom Bossert

For more on how hospitals and communities are dealing with this crisis, let's bring in ABC news chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and former trump homeland security adviser and ABC contributor, Tom Bossert. Let me start with you, Dr. Jen, heartbreaking stories from that doctor and so many other healthcare workers, I know your brother's on the front lines as well. The United States now has more than 120,000 confirmed cases, the most in the world, and hit that horrible 2,000-death milestone, where would you say we are today in the cycle, has the curve been flatten at all in any places? Well, we don't know. Only time will tell, Martha, because when you're dealing with an infectious disease outbreak, as Dr. Tony Fauci has said, you're always behind so it's important to remember we still don't know a lot about how this virus behaves, we think that there could be up to two-week incubation period. Then it takes time for people to develop symptoms and become sick. What we're seeing today, actually probably represents something that happened two to four weeks ago, and if you think that way, we don't two to four weeks from now will look like. Tom, the president floated that Easter deadline, you heard what the doctor said to get the economy up and running again, said he would release guidelines early next week, certain low-risk areas would be able to ease up on social distancing. We continue to see new hotspots emerge on this country, how can you set guidelines when we have so little data? You can't. What a week. He started the week, don't flatten the market, flatten the curve line. Hopeful Easter deadline. Later in the week, 180-degree reversed with a data-driven letter to the governors suggesting, we're going to move out of this in a careful manner and even conceded that some places will have to increase their social distancing measures. I think at this stage, as this expires on Monday, 15 days, responsibly I think the president has no choice but to extend this national blanket intervention order. Because, Tom, even if there are fewer cases than predicted that doesn't mean these extreme measures weren't necessary. In fact, I would argue that while we can't quantitative it to the doctor's standpoint, we can see some evidence that it's working, it's working if we hadn't taken these extreme measures, we would expect to see an unfortunately higher number. We can't prove that negative but it's clearly less than the 20% attack rate that we had feared and that we had seen elsewhere. We have to stay this course. Our message to people -- we have to stop cheating. Any time, even a small percentage of our society steps out of these lines, the cheating has a significant effect on the slope of this infection curve. And Jen, more and more states and cities, and you heard the governors say they're desperate for equipment in hospitals, you have seen the images out of hospitals like elmhurst hospital in New York, but this is what Dr. Deborah birx on the president's task force said on Thursday. To say to the American people, when they need a hospital bed it's not going to be there, or when they need that ventilator is not going to be there, we don't have an evidence of that right now. She was clearly trying to reassure but how do you see that? Here's the thing about ventilators -- when you take into account that image, that symbol, it's so fear-producing because it's a machine that literally can make the difference between life and death. That's true. But if you look at a paper that was just published in the new England journal of medicine, research done out of the university of Pennsylvania, we could have a million ventilators, Martha, the key and critical component is not much the machine but the people who operate it, the respiratory therapists and critical care nurses. And according that the U Penn paper, the maximum number of trained professionals we have about is 100,000. There are ratios for every person on the ventilator they need a certain number of respiratory therapists. It could be a 4 to 1 ratio. But the critical limiting factor may be the healthcare worker and not the machine, so we have to take that with a massive grain of salt. And in some places they're even asking for volunteers. Tom, the situation in places like New York, California is bad. But the epicenter is going to shift, what do you see in the coming weeks in other areas of the country? Yeah, you know, unfortunately you're right. I don't want to be too predictive here, but the numbers are awfully alarming as we watch them move into those flash points they start to grow into that exponential curve in places like Detroit, New Orleans, Chicago and places in Florida right now are very worrying when you look at the number of deaths that are indicative of a lot of spread against the size of the populations in some of those counties. When you run it against what seems to be societal cheating, people not taking this seriously as they should, what will happen then, is we'll think that we wish we had taken steps two weeks ago that we should have taken and we don't want to get into that regret loop that we saw in New York. If you're worried about travel restrictions and that debate in New York today, think about how that apply in New Orleans tomorrow. Jen, we have about 30 seconds left, so I want to ask you what's your message to Americans in the coming weeks, what should they do? Well, I think as we have heard Dr. Fauci say, we don't want to look back and wish we could have done more. We in fact want to do the opposite, we want to overreact, and I think that as people deal with the motions of this pandemic which are very real, the fear, the anxiety, the concern, those are all normal but we have to proceed based on evidence and not emotion and just focus on what's important now and I think that's really the key. Thanks very much, Dr. Ashton and Tom Bossert. You're doing important work.

