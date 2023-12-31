Sun, Dec 31, 2023

2nd Trump term would be ‘the end of American democracy as we know it’: Griffin; Biden ‘needs to step up to the plate’ when it comes to border security: Rep. Turner

December 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live