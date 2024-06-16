Sun, Jun 16, 2024

Tim Scott on his vote to certify the 2020 election: ‘I will stand by that decision’; Trump tariff proposal would make life ‘unaffordable’ for Americans: Janet Yellen

June 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live