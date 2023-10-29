Sun, Oct 29, 2023

US is ‘prepared to support humanitarian pauses’ to free hostages: Jake Sullivan; Israeli military expands ground operations in Gaza Strip; Who is House Speaker Mike Johnson?

October 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live