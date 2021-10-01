Transcript for 1-on-1 with 'Sway' Podcast host Kara Swisher

Now at big tax. Moves against the president on social media with Kara swisher she's in the New York Times hosted this way podcast Kara thank you for joining us. Today so the president's ban from Twitter 88 million followers ban from FaceBook 35 million followers. Parlor appears to be getting shut down what do you make of all this. Well you know this is a thing going on for a long time president trump has been violating rules all over social media for a long time but they gave him a pass because he was considered a newsworthy figure. And now you know then they started to label him as you know and and that wasn't very effective and he continued to press again and gained these social media companies and then at this point. When he was part of incitement. Using their tools they decided to shut him down finally in its course it comes at the end it's has been. You know four years of this going on and now at the and they finally realize how dangerous it is because of what happened at the capitol. So what's happening here is social media took way too long to deal with this issue and of course it resulted in what happened. Now you're seeing the president cited supporters complaining about censorship and double standards that say that I twittered face you don't not be Ayatollah off Twitter. They're also saying that there the president's first amendment rights are being violated. They're not they're not being violated these are private companies they are not public squares. And unfortunately a lot of the people are complaining many of whom work in congress haven't really read the First Amendment which says congress shall make no law. Against. Get and abridging freedom of speech it doesn't say that that FaceBook or Twitter or or apple or anybody should make no law they can do whatever they want their private businesses. Very similar to a restaurant where someone comes in rants and stars to threaten violence and things like that they get kicked out. And so this is a private enterprise and an a lot of their arguments and you think I did and making I made a joke last night on Twitter about this the sounds pretty socialist. If they want to they want to control private companies now. It's uncomfortable because these companies have become importantly for present from to communicate with people. And it's problematic for them but it certainly isn't isn't censorship it's a business deciding they don't want to. The involved help using having their tools facilitate domestic terrorism and I think that's relatively reasonable and far too late in coming for these. These companies have to have done anything about it they're also culpable and how long it took them to do anything. This argument from the ACLU quote this is there's senior legislative council Kate lane. She says we understand the desire to permit suspended bell but it should concern everyone. When companies like FaceBook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms. The become an indispensable for the speech of billions. President trump can turn his press Taylor Fox News to communique of the public but others like the many black brown and LG BTQ activist who. Who been censored by social media companies will not have that luxury. That's actually true we have a long debate about these bad about these sites that they begin so big and there's not enough innovation or enough companies in this area and that's not power and that's about market power and things like that. But the fact matters they are private companies they are not the public square and so we need may be more private companies that are doing this we need more. Diversity in in the in the kinds of social media sites that we have we now have one company FaceBook which really controls quite a bit of social media and then we have Twitter. And we of the other companies who have other other powers and so that's a bigger debate that we need to have and it is solved through innovation and the ability to have as many. Places where people can can can. To facilitate conversation. I think the issue though is that president from violated rules and theories specific and he did it over and over again and then. Moved over to really which is the bright lit. Rent at the bright red line for a lot of these companies which is incitement of violence it's very clear from the get go that these companies have said this now. They are capricious in how they. Enforce these things and that's another issue is that we don't need left a lot of this. To private companies to capriciously decide which rules are which but the fact matter is. They are private companies and so to link it with the First Amendment. Is problematic the second part is to try to change the narrative around what's happening here. They'd like to focus on that they've lost followers and well many people hospitalized this week and so that's what's going on. With a lot of the noise around censorship that they don't want anybody to focus on the arrests and the problems and the violence that happened at the capitol as you're seeing through more videos. And so. So that's really the issue going forward as we've got to have Smart legislation around the power of tech company to tackle or for years. But at the same time not react in this way that they've taken away you know all might poison. That's unfair that's it's just it's just specious what they're doing now. Kara swisher thanks for your insight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.