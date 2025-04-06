Tariffs are ‘the biggest self-inflicted wound’ on the US economy: Summers

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos interviews former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on “This Week.”

April 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live