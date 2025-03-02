Tensions around U.S.-led negotiations boil over as leaders clash in Oval Office

On “This Week,” ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce reports on the hostile White House meeting between presidents Trump and Zelenskyy on Friday.

March 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live