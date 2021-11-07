Transcript for 'This is no time for politics. This is a public health issue': Dr. Anthony Fauci

First let's bring in the president's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci, thanks for joining us this morning. Let's begin with the delta variant. It's the most prevalent strain in the United States and growing around the world. We know that vaccines contain it. How worried should we be? Well, if you're not vaccinated, you should be concerned, George, because it's very clear that this is a nasty variant. It has a much greater capability of transmitting from person to person. We know from extensive experience, not only in our own country here in the united States, but in other countries that the vaccines that we are using work extremely well against the delta variant, particularly in preventing advanced disease that would lead to hospitalization and likely death in some circumstances. So the vaccines work. I mean, that's the good news/bad news. The bad news is we have a nasty the good news is we have a vaccine that works against it. That's the reason why we're very concerned. We have some sort of schism between some states and some areas that have a very low level of vaccination, which is really unfortunate because we want to make sure those people are protected for their own safety and their own life, but that of their family and community. The schism is deeply affected by politics. We have a new poll with the "Washington post." 93% of Democrats say they will be vaccinated, only 49% of Republicans say the same. What can we do about that problem? You know, George, it's not an easy solution. It really isn't. What we're trying to do is to just put politics aside. This is no time for politics. This is a public health issue. Viruses and public health don't know the difference between a Democrat or Republican or independent. One of the ways to do that is to get trusted messengers without any political ideology out there. That could be clergy. That could be trusted messengers in the community. That could be your family physician. To get people to put aside this political issue and say what am I going to be able to do for my own safety and for that of my family? We have to get away from the divisiveness that has been a problem right from the very beginning with this utbreak. One of the states with low vaccination rates is Arkansas. Their governor, Asa Hutchinson, the state is 44th in the country. The governor said the lack of full authorization from the fda is contributing to vaccine hesitancy. How do you respond to that? How far do you think we are from full authorization? I think the governor has a point there. There are some people who when you use the terminology emergency use authorization, they think it's a tenuous data showing that it works so that it's safe. That's not the case. In some emergency use authorization for other products, the amount of data just barely gets to show you that the benefit is definitely worth any risk. When you're dealing with the data that we have now, George, you're talking about hundreds of millions of people who have been vaccinated and in every country you go to you see the effectiveness and the safety of the vaccines are very high. Although it's understandable, quite understandable, that some people might say, well, we want T wait for the full approval, that's really only a technical issue. It's the fda dotting the Is and crossing the Ts. There's no doubt in my mind that these vaccines are going to get full approval because of the extraordinary amount of positive data. The governor is correct when he says there are some people saying that who understandably are saying I want to wait. We're trying to get the information to them to say the data is really overwhelming in the positive sense. One of the big questions going forward is how long the effectiveness of the vaccines last. There's a debate about booster shot, whether they're going to be necessary. Pfizer said a third shot may be necessary after 6 to 12 months. Health officials inside the administration have pushed back pretty hard on that. What do we know about boosters? What do we need to know? What we need to know is what we're trying to get and I believe we'll get that information, George, and that is doing a number of follow-up clinical studies dating back to the original phase three trials. We're following individuals for two things. Laboratory data that might indicate that what we call a correlative immunity that would be a surrogate to indicate whether or not you still have you follow that over months. If it goes down below a critical level, that's a red flag you may need to boost. Another is a pure clinical observation, namely are we seeing more break-through infections than you might expect. Those are being followed extremely carefully. We're also simultaneously doing studies preparing for the eventuality of having to boost people. There's a lot of dynamic things going on right now. We're not putting aside -- even though the CDC and fda correctly said right now we don't feel you need a booster, that doesn't mean we're not very actively following and gathering this information to see if and when we might need it and if and when we do, we'll have everything in place to do it. Even though there appears to be a conflict here, there really isn't. Let's talk about schools. The CDC put out guidance urging all schools to open this fall. They said masks not necessary for fully vaccinated students and teachers. They left most of the key decisions on issues like distancing and whether to wear masks up to the local school districts. That's led to some confusion. Should the guidance be more specific and strict? Well, the guidance I think is pretty explicit there, George. The one thing that's important about what's going on with these new guidelines and recommendations for schools, the bottom line is we need to get the children back in school, in-person classes in the fall. What the CDC is saying if you're vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask. If you're unvaccinated, you should wear a mask. Even though some of the guidelines like six feet versus three feet and things like that, even though those are the things you want to pay attention to, if you can't implement them, you should still do everything you can with testing, with guidelines that would allow people to gather in lunch rooms, when you're sick don't come to school, do everything you can to keep in-person classes going. That's different than what we've seen before. The bottom line is a very, very strong push to get children back in school, but also to do it safely for the children. That's the reason why you're hearing, if you're vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask. If you're unvaccinated, you still should wear a mask. Dr. Fauci, thank you for your time and information this morning. Thank you for having me.

