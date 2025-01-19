Trump administration needs to ‘keep their finger on’ the hostage deal: Dekel-Chen

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews hostage’s father Jonathan Dekel-Chen on “This Week.”

January 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live