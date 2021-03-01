Transcript for Trump 'seems determined to, sort of, burn things down on the way out': Susan Glasser

As our nation is in a period of transition, we need to make sure that nothing is lost in the hand-off between administrations. We've encountered road blocks from the political leadership at the department of defense and the office of management of budget. Right now, we just aren't getting all the information we need. It's nothing short in my view of irresponsibility. President-Elect Joe Biden blasting the transition process over key areas of national security. Let's talk about that and more with our round table. Our chief national correspondent Byron Pitts, Washington bureau chief for the associated press Julie pace. Political analyst Matthew down and the new Yorker staff writer Susanne Glasser. Julie, let me start with you. We talked about the objections that will occur this week. That's not what Mitch Mcconnell wanted. What does that tell you? We knew if Donald Trump lost the election, which he did, that there would be this fight for the future of the Republican party. We're seeing that play out right even before trump has left office where you have Mitch Mcconnell and several other Republican senators saying this is not good for the party's future and it's not good for the country's future. Yet you see a growing number of Republicans backing this effort of the president's baseless attack against the elections. That's for political reasons. They want to make sure they're well-positioned for whatever comes next and capture the enthusiasm of the president's supporters. They're not doing this because there are relaims about election fraud. If there were, they would be pointing to those and they would have the backing of election officials in these key states, and they do not. This is a political maneuver, a political maneuver for them to capture the fuf the Republican party. Let's stay on the hill for a minute. It doesn't appear Mcconnell is budging on the $2,000 stimulus checks. He has pressure building within his own party. Will he eventually allow a vote on that? Well, that's a good question. There's a new congress that's going to be sworn in starting today. In effect they're hitting the reset button. Remember, Martha, you have a situation where it's trump who is dividing the Republican party from within. He seems determined to burn things down on the way out the door. It's not an accident that Josh ha the Missouri senator, was the first to announce he would object to the electoral votes and he's also the one who has been leading the push to have increased stimulus checks. You see the most significant rift becoming public of the Republican party in the trump era and it's happening on his way out the door. Byron, so many Americans could use those larger checks. New unemployment claims remained high during the holiday. Millions more still reliant on food banks. It would also increase the deficit by $462 billion, right? It's true, Martha. Here's the reality for a lot of Americans. The deficit in their minds is a rich people's problem. There are many families struggling. They're dealing with the pandemic without paychecks. This is a conversation going on in barber shops and beauty salons and family zoom calls. If America can bail out banks and the automobile industry, if we could muster the emergency to get these vaccines out so quickly, why can't we send these funds to families that have played by the rules. They've done what the nation why can't they be bailed out? Martha, these are part of the trump base that senator Cruz and other Republicans are energized to gain their loyalty. These are the people struggling in these economic times. It's a challenge for the Republican party. How do you gain control of those trump Republicans, but hold on to what were your values about the deficit before? Matt, I'll ask you the same question and to Susan's point that trump is dividing the party. How are you seeing this? Well, very much the same way. You know, Martha, I've worked both sides of aisle. I worked on democratic campaigns and Republican campaigns. For the last 12, 13 years with ABC I've criticized both sides of the aisle. We're in a much different space today with the two legacy parties. One legacy party seems to be team democracy, supporting the elements of democracy and what the country wants. The other team is team autocracy and putting ambition over our republic and putting partisanship over the common good. The destructive force that has been Donald Trump and many people in the GOP has heard the citizenry of our country in two ysys. One in mishandling of covid and the mishandling of the economy. That's hurt millions and millions of Americans. Two, Donald trrough lies and all those things has fundamentally hurt the health of our democracy by questioning the election results. Joe Biden has a huge thing to do. I think he said all the right things over the last few months, wanting to reach out and do all that. As I say, it's not two different sets of policies getting debated. It's two fundamental value where one supports a view towards autocracy and the other supports an expanded democracy. When you have those two things, it makes it difficult for Joe Biden starting on January 20th. Let's stick with , Julie. The new congress is being sworn in later today. Obviously we don't know who is going to control the senate yet. What is the biggest change you see coming on capitol hill? Well, I think there are a couple things to watch on capitol hill. On the house side Democrats have a very narrow majority. This is a democratic majority that is going to be tenuous. Nancy Pelosi, we expect she'll be continuing on as speaker with that vote coming later today. She's going to have a divided caucus of her own to deal with. How does she keep liberals on board knowing she doesn't have lot of margin for error? Then the big unknown is the senate. You were talking about Georgia earlier, Martha. Which party comes out of Georgia controlling the senate? That will shape so much of what Joe Biden can do or not do in his opening months. Susan, will the increased numbers in the so-called squad, the younger Progressive members, mean they have more power? Well, look, I think you're seeing pressure in both parties from the idealogical extremes where politicians in the house, especially, are more worried about a primary challenger coming from within their own party. Party. So far you've seen with the new incoming president trying to establish a cabinet and government that reflects the broad coalition of different stripes of Democrats who elected him, but fundamentally Biden is a politician from a different era. He's not only been around for a long time, still remembers an era when bipartisan deals were the currency of the land. He's more of a centrist and those fissures will be apparent quickly. Nancy Pelosi won't have a strong number of people coming in. If she's still negotting with Mitch Mcconnell, if he keeps the majority in the senate, that dynamic will make it hard to get anything significant done. Of course you have trump wanting to burn it all down on the way out the door as I mentioned. We're still in theiddle of a pandemic. Byron, one sure-fire way to move forward is to get the vaccination program going. You heard Dr. Fauci say if we get back to normal, it's pretty much if people follow the rules and you get 75% of the American public vaccinated. How tough really is this for Joe Biden to fix this given the mood of the country, given the divisions? Well, I think polls show the majority of Americans believe in the vaccine. The majority of Americans trust what Dr. Fauci said. He made the point basically that it's a math problem. Eventually the math will work in the country's favor. I don't believe that covid-19 and the vaccine will be President-Elect Biden's biggest problem. One of the benefits is that peopboth sides of aisle that people are looking for with Joe Biden is the return of civility. I talked to evangelical Christians who supported Donald Trump. I talked to people of color who supported Joe Biden. Both agree, they're looking forward to the day when they wake up and their president isn't attacking somebody on Twitter. Joe Biden comes from a different generation. Friend or foe, all have said he's a gentleman. He's civil. That will work in the beginning and the nation can take a sigh of relief and the nastiness will go away. I think the math will work in the nation's favor, and President-Elect Joe Biden's favor. Matthew, Biden said that his transition team is having trouble with the department of defense and omb. They're not cooperating. The defense department denies that, and they are cooperating. Is there a danger you see to national security? Absolutely. There's a danger domestically with how we'll handle covid and this is the most important moment in the pandemic crisis right now. If there's not a good transition and competency that's being shared, it harms us and harms us internationally with other countries and we worry AUT America's place in the world. They've lacked trust in the current president's leadership. Yeah, it's absolutely a huge problem in the midst of our country. I think Joe Biden -- I would say one thing about covid and the pandemic for Joe Biden demonstrating internationally and domestically. Fdr, when he took office in the midsof a major crisis, he figured out what he had to do first was rebuild trust in the government's ability to do the job. That's what he did in the first six or nine months. Joe Biden if he handles the covid -- it's off to a diffilt start because of the transition and lack of response. If he handles that well, it sets him up well. If he handles it well, gets the vaccine out there, if he does that, he can rebuild trust and start going after the big things he campaned on. One of the things he has to face is foreign policy and national security. Obviously a very different approach to that. Susan Glasser, I want your expert brain to think about what the challenges are. Start with Iran. Today is the anniversary of the U.S. Drone strike on soleimani. There was a nuclear scientist killed in Iran presumably by Israel. The president had the carrier in the persian gulf moved out there. What's going on with Iran? How much concern is there that Iran will strike or we'll strike Iran? I think there is. This has been one of the major risks of this transmission period especially because you received erratic subpoenas from the trump administration. They put the carrier in there. Then the new civilian leadership of the Pentagon -- remember president trump fired mark Esper in the immediate aftermath of the election and there's an acting defense secretary who overruled military officials to send that carrier back out of the gulf. There's conflicting messages from the administration. President trump has said if there's any attacks on American intere the region, perhaps in Iraq, that you could see retaliation. There's real fear inside parts of the Pentagon that this is something that president trump -- he's been surrounded by hawkish advisers on Iran from the beginning in his administration. Is this the final days' scenario? There's been a lot of anxiety plus, we don't know what Iran will do. That remains the most volatile situation. The other thing, Martha, there's been this extremely serious hack of American government agencies that has become public since the election. We're still finding out about it. You heard silence from the president even as many have attributed this to Russia. It's quite extraordinary the national security damage that appears to have been done just by this hack. Julia, we have about 20 seconds here. I want to see what you think the big story line of 2021 will be. I think it's covid. I think it's how the united States responds to this pandemic. I think that will shape Joe Biden's presidency. We'll know by the summer whether Joe Biden is emerging from the pandemic as a weak president or strong president. That will determine how much running room he has for the rest of that term. Byron, can you sum that up in ten seconds what you think the story line is in 2021? I agree. The pandemic is number one. At some point is America's racial divide. Can Joe Biden bridge that divide that's been a part of this country since 1619? Thanks to all of you and happy new year again. We'll be right back.

