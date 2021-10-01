Transcript for Trump in office is a 'clear and present danger': Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Sadly the person who's running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States and only a number of days until we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him. I don't think anybody can look and say an impeachment of this president is the thing that's going to help unite and bring our country together. The debate is joined over impeachment. Let's talk about it with two congress members. Congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez and Republican Adam Kinzinger. I know you're a supporter of impeachment, the speaker hasn't decided whether she's going to schedule it. Should she schedule it and will it pass? Well, you know, I absolutely believe that impeachment should be scheduled for several reasons. One, of course, our main priority is to ensure the removal of Donald Trump as president of the United States. Every minute and every hour that he's in office represents a clear and present danger not just to the United States congress but frankly to the country. But in addition to removal, we're also talking about complete barring of the president, rather of Donald Trump from running for office ever again and, in addition to that, the potential ability to prevent pardoning himself from those charges that he was impeached for. And you know, several Republican members of congress who opposed raising objections to the certifying the electoral college vote, wrote a letter to President-Elect Biden opposing impeachment. In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our constitution we ask that you formally request that speaker Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach Donald Trump a second time. A second impeachment only days before president trump leaves office is unnecessary as it is inflammatory. They're saying for the sake of unity, forego impeachment. Well, you know, I think there's a couple things. One is we have to understand that what happened on Wednesday was insurrection against the United States. That is what -- that's what Donald J. Trump engaged in and that's what those who stormed the capitol engaged in. So when talking about healing, the process of healing is separate and in fact requires accountability. And so, if we allow insurrection against the United States with impunity, with no accountability, we are inviting it to happen again. That is how serious it is. I don't believe that perhaps my colleagues weren't in that room, perhaps my colleagues were not fully present for the events on Wednesday, but half -- we came close to half of the house nearly dying on Wednesday. And if a foreign head of state, if another head of state came in and ordered an attack on the United States congress, would we say that that should not be prosecuted? Would we say there should be no absolutely response to that? No. It's an act of insurrection. It's an act of hostility and we must have accountability because without it it will happen again. There's a concern also from Democrats, though, that if you're having a senate trial it can't happen in the next ten days, you're having a senate trial in the early days of Biden's terms it will prevent the confirmation of his appointees to his cabinet and it's going to slow down perhaps the passage of essential covid relief package. I think we need to remove what happened on Wednesday. The National Guard was requested by the D.C. Council and was rejected. And we're talking about and hearing about a complete and utter lack of preparation the chief of the D.C. Capitol police lied to house administration chairwoman about the rep preparations of what happened. We need to know what happened and how deep this goes. And if we do not, and if we don't take corrective action right now, we're talking about those same potentially compromised elements being in the charge of the president's security during the inauguration, and so, you know, with profound respect I believe that the president's safety and the safety of the United States congress and the security of our country takes precedent over the timing of nominations and the timing of potential confirmations. This is an immediate danger right now. So you're confident how house speaker Pelosi is going to move forward with impeachment. I do believe that we'll be moving forward with impeachment but again, we're looking towards multiple avenues. I don't believe that those avenues are mutually exclusive. This is not either or proposition, the 25th amendment or impeachment or, you know, investigating our other avenues through the 14th amendment -- I don't believe any of these avenues are competitive with one another, they all frankly provide their own form of relief and their own forms of accountability and so I do not believe that this is a question of deciding or debating between which of these avenues we should pursue. I believe we should take an all of the above approach. Congresswoman, thanks for your time this morning.

