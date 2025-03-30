Trump officials continue to deny classified information was discussed in Signal chat

On “This Week,” ABC News’ Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz reports on how a Signal chat discussing plans to bomb the Houthis in Yemen inadvertently included a reporter.

March 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live