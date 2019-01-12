-
Now Playing: Political trifectas key issue again in 2020
-
Now Playing: 'Don't buy that Deval Patrick is likely to overcome' challenges in 2020 race: Silver
-
Now Playing: Democrats feel 'they've made the case that they can make' on impeachment: Rick Klein
-
Now Playing: Trump is 'pretty borderline for reelection' despite booming economy: Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'When the military becomes politicized, nothing good can come of it': Retired Marine
-
Now Playing: 'In his advantage' for White House to participate: House Judiciary GOP
-
Now Playing: White House counsel 'invited to participate' in next hearings: House Judiciary Dem
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden launches 8-day bus tour across 18 counties in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Trump surprises troops overseas, 2020 candidates giving thanks
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee sets impeachment deadline for White House
-
Now Playing: Questions arise after Trump says peace negotiations with Taliban to resume
-
Now Playing: Trump says he wants to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump’s surprise visit to Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Trump makes surprise visit to troops in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: New reports claim Giuliani was negotiating deals with Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Impeachment battle continues, Amazon warehouse safety, Thanksgiving on 2020 trail
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris preps Thanksgiving dinner
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving with a side of politics
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump distances himself from Rudy Giuliani in interview
-
Now Playing: Buttigieg addresses past controversial comments