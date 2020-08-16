Transcript for 'Trump definitely still has a shot at reelection': Nate Silver

Nate silver, your forecast coming into the night like so many others, you were more cautious on Hillary Clinton's -- a Hillary Clinton victory but you still had it above 70%, dramatic changes as a result coming overnight. Well, we were a lot more cautious because of the scenarios unfolding now. She'll have plenty of votes, she'll get a lot of votes, maybe more votes than Donald Trump, but that leads to her not winning the white house. That was Nate silver on election night in 2016 when first time it emerged that Donald Trump was about to score an upset win in the electoral college. Nate's forecast gave Donald Trump's 29% chance of winning in with national polling showing the president about eight points behind Joe Biden, what are his odds this jeer? Fivethirtyeight came out with our presidential forecast model this week. To answer this very question. Please go check it out. I'm going to spill you by giving you the answer right up front -- yes, trump definitely still has a shot at re-election. More specifically, he has a 27% chance, according to our model, which is actually pretty decent. It's like a poker player making a flush draw, or to give a more pertinent example, it's very similar to the 29% that the fivethirtyeight model gave to him on election day. At the time, lot of people complained that our forecast was too high on trump. It turned out they were wrong. At the same time, this is not quite the same situation as 2016 were the polls were actually pretty close. This year, trump is not very close to Joe Biden. He still has a lot of time to catch up. Biden currently leads by 8.5 and his polling average has been good in swing states in Florida and Wisconsin. But again, all of that change. At this point in 2004 John Kerry led in polls over George W. Bush. In 1988, Michael dukakis held a lead into early August, but lost it after the GOP convention and never gained it back. If the election tightens a 10% chance that 2016 repeat where trump wins the electoral college and not the popular vote. Partly because Democrats have a lot of wasted votes in California and new York, where Biden is projected to win 25 points or 30 points. Finally, some uncertainties because of covid-19. We're not sure what the economy will look like by November for example. The bottom line it's simply too soon for a model or anybody else to be confident about what's going to happen.

