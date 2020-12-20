Transcript for Trump’s refusal to concede hasn’t made life easier for GOP in Georgia runoffs: Silver

I think Georgia is going to shock the nation with the number of people that vote on January 5th. I need two senators from this state. I want to get something done, not just tenators who will get in the way. We need two senators that will get in the way of the radical agenda of the democratic party and fight for geora every single day. The battle for Georgia and control of the senate heading into the home stretch. President trump said he'll hold a rally on electiot eve. Are his false attacks and conspiracy theories about his hurting GOP senate candidates? Here's Nate silver's take. Georgia is one state where the polls were fairly accurate on election day. It's worth looking at them seriously. Fivethiryeight has David perdue tied with Jon ossoff for the regular Georgia seat. The same is true between Raphael Warnock and Kelly Leffler for the special Georgia seat. The Republican have gained in the polls and they may be due to a shift in president trump's rhetoric. Officials are concerned if voters think elections are rigged they might think, hey, why bother to turn out at all? Recent Republican rhetoric has ied to pivot by acknowledging Joe Biden's victory. Mike pence in a rally spoke of Georgia as being the last line of defense for the GOP which which concedes a democratic house and Democrat presid when a new party takes over the white house, voters want balanced government. We usually see a midterm penalty that punishes the president's party by about 5%. I think trump's refusal to concede has not made life easier for the GOP. With the electoral college declaring Biden the winner this week and Mitch Mcconnell acknowledging Biden's win it maybe less of an issue.

