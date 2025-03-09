Trump’s shifting tariff stance rattles stock market

On “This Week,” ABC News’ Chief Business, Economics, and Technology Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis reports on repercussions of President Trump’s tariffs.

March 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live