Now Playing: Pence greets Gov. Inslee with elbow bumps

Now Playing: Trump's 'narcissism getting in the way of empathy' in coronavirus response: Emanuel

Now Playing: US should produce 5M COVID-19 tests day before opening economy: Harvard professor

Now Playing: Administration working to 'double the number of (COVID-19) tests ... available': Birx

Now Playing: Pelosi says Dems 'very close to agreement' with GOP on new coronavirus bill

Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi criticizes Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: 'We shouldn't criticize early (COVID-19) models for seeming too pessimistic': Silver

Now Playing: '(Trump) placing blame instead of taking responsibility' on coronavirus: Pelosi

Now Playing: Lawmakers consider additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Now Playing: Final deal on next relief package is delayed

Now Playing: Trump, Perdue announce $19 billion relief program for farmers

Now Playing: Cuomo orders private, public labs to prioritize COVID-19 testing

Now Playing: Cuomo responds to Trump's criticisms

Now Playing: Roosevelt Navy captain awaits his fate

Now Playing: Kentucky has at least 121 deaths and nearly 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Now Playing: President Trump threatening to bypass Congress

Now Playing: President Trump to unveil reopening guidelines