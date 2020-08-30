'(Trump's) version of American politics is his version of hunger games': Rahm Emanuel

More
The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."
16:25 | 08/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for '(Trump's) version of American politics is his version of hunger games': Rahm Emanuel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"16:25","description":"The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"72712660","title":"'(Trump's) version of American politics is his version of hunger games': Rahm Emanuel","url":"/ThisWeek/video/trumps-version-american-politics-version-hunger-games-rahm-72712660"}