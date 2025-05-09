U.S., European weapons to Ukraine must stop to have ceasefire: Putin spokesperson

ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov about the state of peace talks with Ukraine.  

May 9, 2025

