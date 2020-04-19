Transcript for US should produce 5M COVID-19 tests day before opening economy: Harvard professor

Now the deeper die the what do will take to reopen our economy as we discussed. Testing comprehensive testing is a key factor the big questions where are we now what will take to scale prevent a second wave and start us on the road to a new normal. And here to help us break it all down president trumps former Homeland Security advisor Tom Bonser. Daniel Allyn director of Harvard's after center for ethics and the lead author of the new report the road Mac to pandemic resilience. And Austan Goolsbee professor of economics team in Chicago who chaired president Obama's council of economic. Advisors and a doctor only begin. With U you do have this report coming out on testing tomorrow you heard need to discuss this would doctor Burk she believes that doubling testing. Overture over the next several weeks we'll get us where we need to be. Do you agree is that which you report found. Thanks so much George the key question is how ambitious does America want to be. Doubling costing well how. Tripling testing well how. Those levels not gonna to a place we can point a second wave I. I think the most important question is how much testing tracing and supported isolation do we need to a boy can be used to occasions how mortars the second repaired rape kits. Our view is that we need to five million a day. I junior or preachy that is doable don't break any law of physics do this it's a question we're getting the art Cheney. Maximizing existing contract to two million a day existing infrastructure. Easing breakthrough innovation. News allied attacks. And released yelling out the case protesting. I can take it's about why they let all we can do it where candy America is just across every Aaron. And and Tom bossa don't want to think you're seeing right now is this real back and forth between the president. And the governors that the the president saying how it's up to the governor's they have they they have the capacity need. It's a ramp up the testing the governors and back know we need more national who coordination more investment. And and and that seems almost like the rest beeper. We've reached that fourth stage. Of exhaustion. At least among some of our political leaders they need to stop and and rethink this long disaster there's not a perfect answer this so we started with. You know all federal government we ended the week with all state government we've got to find a middle ground. The federal government exists for the collective defense. And we can play a very strong convening role not but not the compelling moral and everybody's kind of pushing this to data into. But bringing these regions and stayed some you can then and municipalities together. To help them understand that not all of them are gonna have the same resources and capabilities and not all of our embassy in need but some common standard. Sharing of data and resources. There's really necessary so the federal government can't completely absolve themselves from this third gate which is. Really the necessary date that the doctors talking about. And that is pretty necessary or arbor pre qualifier before we can even discuss these are entry points. And hot singles through one of the things we're seeing is other countries getting ahead of where we are right now. On testing more contract casing. Testing even begin tracing an even beginning. We're doing more widespread antibody testing which could be the key. Attitude to use containing the crisis over time. Yet the look. I can't understand why we're not learning from the lessons of these other countries these are not just theoretical lessons of how you restore the economy. The number one rule as I say a virus economics is that the best way to help the economy is to get control the virus. If you look in Korea if you look in Taiwan if you look at Iceland if you now look at Germany. They get enough testing that the only people that have to go when the lockdown. Are the people who have the disease that's the key to testing. And did their economies are now coming back are out of lockdown in Korea kids went back to school. So that awful for sure that's what we should be doing in the United States. And the puzzle. Is that we've now set up this lord of the flies scenario. In which in which. We're hitting the states against one another to bid for the short amount of of medical equipment and tests that are already on the market so it's driving up the prices. And now you've got the federal government literally seasoning. When the state of Massachusetts. And went acts Somerset county New Jersey. Ordered a large numbers of mass and medical equipment. The federal government then stepped in seize the equipment that the states had ordered. To put it in the national stockpile it it just doesn't make any sense I can understand why we're doing that. And doctor nice little bit more about the danger here that we see a cycle. Lock downs being lifted before adequate testing and other provisions are in place. Which then leads to new surges second and third waves. Sure and I think that's standard approach to disease control what people aren't active response which is that you want he has come down you look at hospital. Capacity. Abernathy didn't eat later another rape incident you can type in Morse haven't Kaiser. As they cycle that. This makes sense when you're hot and can and does not. Bennett. Entire country experiencing best so we don't have to change or cannot early enough testing. Isolation. Control the disease don't see surgeons ads are not important numbered air. How much you have to pass in order to really reduce the rate and pocket you're adding an example. South Korea customs are so apple only 3%. The we still are written requesting 20% can be confident. That means we're not testing and not so much he really go raise standards that. Are asking your hear everything the numbers are shared today. Our target at 10%. Great and that is heavier army and every. Into casting a lower that we should be. The same low accurate I do not understand why this country setting ambitions Brodeur. The successful countries. Are you not get your act and America there's no reason we cannot allow I've got the day. Data so that they are so many he says we would not how surgeons and he's not. A back after response using weapons and mortars repeatedly over time. So for me the department crime you don't Jackman has merely sat out about the kind of concepts and all of those. We should be working to gather at setting a maximal ambitions are so the country that due back. And and Austan Goolsbee a mean do talk a little this against the back cover of this economic devastation. We've been seeing all across United States now which makes the resistance and they say homeowners at least understandable twenty million jobless over the last. Four weeks for talk about the economic impact of a new wave. Well look the thing is that might be the worst 28 days in the history of the American economy. Certainly on employment we've never seen anything and by factor of ten not like what we've seen it in terms of job loss and it. Everyone believes that these are under estimates of what the true impact has been so. That they in a way the virus hit us in our weak spot. All the rich economies of the world and especially the United States are dominated by service sector industries which are exactly the things they get pulled down. When people with socially withdraw. The thing about these numbers that's really striking is they come in with the way. And this decline this precipitous. Collapse. In the economy. Started before the orders were put in place the state and placed orders. Followed. What was that an already natural process that people when they're afraid they pull back and fill that suggests that. Just saying liberate Michigan in order just saying. Oh we weave that politicians believe that it's safe to go back out that will not restore the economy. You have to get control the spread of the virus. Thank you off your time this morning.

