Transcript for 'I would not vote for' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Gov. Hutchinson

Let's take a closer look at how another state is handling its vaccine rollout with Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson. Great to see you governor. You heard governor justice say that West Virginia's plan could work anywhere, his state is about number one in vaccine rollout with well over 80% administered, your state has administered about 60% of the vaccines that you have, what's the holdup? Well, thanks, Martha. I do congratulate West Virginia on a great job on their rollout and I think the message is that every state has to have flexibility, do something that works for their population, we've actually done many of the same things they did in west Virginia, which is utilizing our local pharmacies because we're a rural state and they have access to our rural community, secondly, we have utilized the National Guard, one thing you learn quickly, bring in the logistics experts, if you're going to manage the vaccine distribution, so we've -- Let me stop you there, you talk about the National Guard, aren't they just helping with ppe and contact tracing and they're not really helping with distribution, are they? No, that's correct. Although they might down the road when we start doing some of the more mass distribution efforts, but right now, they're in the logistics planning of it. Now, let me make a point that's very important. If you want to be efficient and get all the vaccine out very quickly you go to your population center and have a mass distribution effort. That's efficient and it gets it out. You have to be equitable about it as well. Balancing efficiency and equitable. Not as efficient but it's fair because it gets into the minority populations, the rural areas of our state, it's more fair and that's what we're trying to accomplish. But where are the vaccines you already have and why aren't they getting into the arms of your people in an equitable way? Which I know governor justice would say his are. Well, ours is moving in that direction. We are working in our rural communities as well as in our urban centers. When you're at 60%, you're asking where's 40% of the vaccines? When we receive them the first dose is in people's arms within 72 hours, that's our goal. That's what we did last week. Secondly, you have to allow for the second dose, when you do that you're always going to have some inventory there to make sure that you have a second dose that's available for those who received the first dose and that's important. Because that's the fda approval. You don't want to jump ahead of that and you don't just want to have one shot. You want to have the booster shot that the fda requires. That allows for some excess inventory that exists. And you were on the show last summer, urged president trump to invoke the defense production act, to increase testing capability. Do you think Joe Biden is doing enough? Do you see any change thus far? Well, in terms of the vaccine distribution, it's been seamless. I was delighted that we had -- 14% increase in vaccine supply last week, this is going to be very, very important for us. They said they're going to invoke the defense production act, I don't know the details on that, but anything they can do to speed up the production, which they're dependent upon our supply chain, our pharmaceutical manufacturers, so they're leaning on them, but this is not just a state shortage, a national shortage, but a global deficit in supply. Thank goodness we have that partnership, which is good, with the federal government and president Biden and his team is working to assure that partnership and not tear it apart which I'm very grateful for. Governor, I want to make kind of a sharp turn here to the state of your party, the state of the GOP, you were in the house for about six years. You recently said your party is going to have to do some soul-searching about trump's influence going forward, but it's just been about three weeks since there was a siege on the capitol, you know what president trump did during that period. It almost seems like the party has forgotten this, house leader Mccarthy goes to visit former president trump just eight days after he left office, refusing to say that the election wasn't stolen. 45 senators saying the impeachment is unconstitutional and others refusing to say the election was not stolen. It seems Republicans have already searched their souls and are backing Donald Trump's Republican party. What do you think about that? Well, I think there's a lot of different voices and the Republican leadership has said very clearly, including Kevin Mccarthy, that president trump bears responsibility for what he brought the people to the capitol, he brought them to Washington, they went to the capitol, he bears responsibility there. Yet he goes to visit him in a smiling photo opportunity. The senate trial is going to re-focus what happened on the attack on the capitol and it's going to call all Republicans to take a position more clearly, president trump has helped build the party in the last four years, I hope he does not help to destroy the party in the coming four years, and we need to have a level of accountability. We also need to make sure that we don't tear ourselves apart as we go into the midterm elections next year and beyond that. And one more question about a member of congress, a new Republican member of congress, trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene, she's long embraced conspiracy theories like qanon, voiced support for executing Nancy Pelosi, is she fit to serve and should she be on the education committee? Well, that's -- first of all, the people of her district elected her, that should mean a lot, they elected her and she's going to run for re-election and she'll be accountable for what she said and her actions. And then -- Given her history, is she fit to serve? I'm not going to answer that question as to whether she's fit to serve because she believes in something that everybody else does not accept, I reject that, but she's going to stand for re-election. I don't think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint, a party standpoint, because they think something a little bit different. We got to make sure that we don't divide our party. I'm more troubled by someone going in and opposing Liz Cheney because she took a different position than many others in the party, that's the kind of thing that tears our party apart. We need to not start primarying everyone because we don't like how they handle things post-election. But governor, you say you shouldn't go after someone because they think of something a little bit different, she believes in conspiracy theories, that there are pedophiles running Washington. I reject that. I would not vote for her. I would not vote for her. The second question is, should the house of representatives make a disciplinary call on her? I'm not going to get in the middle of that. They're going to have to make that judgment. But when you have a broad diversity of a party, you reject the extreme elements, it's not mainstream GOP, and that's what we've got to get back to, we've got to have a regard for those people who supported Donald Trump. We want -- because they have a message, they have a concern, but at the same time, we don't want to gloss over the terrible actions that happened at the capitol. We need to hold people accountable for that, that is critically important. Okay, thanks for joining us. Governor, we really appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.